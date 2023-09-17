Game 150: Red Sox at Blue Jays lineups and notes

The Red Sox are under .500 for the first time since June 30 after losing to the Blue Jays 4-3 in 13 innings on Saturday.

Toronto has a chance to sweep the series when the teams face off this afternoon at the Rogers Centre.

The Red Sox have lost three in a row and 14 of their past 20 games. With 13 games to play, Boston is eight games back from a wild-card berth. Toronto currently holds the third and final AL wild-card slot.