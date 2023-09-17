Ryan Fox rallies to win European tour’s top event at Wentworth

Fox started shaking his right fist as the final birdie putt was inches from going in, the final stroke of a masterpiece over his last 15 holes that carried the Kiwi to his fourth European tour title, and by the far the biggest of his career.

Ryan Fox overcame a three-shot deficit and a triple bogey early in the final round Sunday with six birdies on the back nine — the last one from 6 feet on the 18th hole — for a 5-under 67 and a one-shot victory over Aaron Rai and Tyrrell Hatton in the BMW PGA Championship in Virginia Water, England.

“I played great,” Fox said. “Pretty much didn’t miss a shot from the third hole onwards and saw a couple of putts go in and it was pretty cool feeling on the last to know I had one to win and actually make it.”

Ludvig Aberg, the Swedish rookie, never recovered from an atrocious start of his own. Aberg, going for his second straight win, started with a two-shot lead and it was long gone by the time he made the turn.

Aberg took two double bogeys on the front nine with poor chips and missed putts, five of them from inside 6 feet. He closed with a 76 and tied for 10th.

That turned the back nine at Wentworth into a free-for-all among four players chasing the flagship event on the European tour in the rain and a one-hour delay from lightning in the area.

Hatton opened with five birdies in seven holes and had the lead until a tee shot that sailed out-of-bounds on the 15th hole, and he did well to escape with bogey. Hatton birdied the 18th for a 66 to momentarily tie Fox for the lead.

Rai boldly hit the par-5 18th green with a fairway metal, and his 40-foot eagle putt to take the lead caught the left edge of the cup. He tapped in for birdie and a 68, joining Hatton in the lead. Jon Rahm needed eagle on the 18th, and his 20-foot putt narrowly missed. He had a 68 and wound up two shots behind.

That set the stage for Fox, who chose to lay up on the 18th not trusting his lie in moderate rough with water in front of the green. His wedge spun back to 6 feet and made the winner.

None of this seemed possible to Fox when he drove out-of-bounds on No. 3, went into a bunker and took triple bogey. At the time, he was five shots out of the lead.

“I certainly didn’t think I’d be talking to you after the third hole,” Fox said to Sky Sports. “I don’t know what to think at the moment. I’ve always struggled around here. To have a back nine like that, especially with how I started the day, it’s amazing.

“I just tried to steady the ship and I played great.”

His longest birdie putt on the back nine was from 12 feet on No. 11. His most impressive was after the weather delay, when he hit out of the trees to 8 feet for birdie to take the lead for good. Fox finished on 18-under 270.

Hatton said he had mixed emotions, happy to have a great week heading into the Ryder Cup at Marco Simone but disappointed by not winning in front of a spirited English gallery that included his father. His drive out-of-bounds came during the heaviest rain.

It was an inspiring day for Europe as it relates to the Ryder Cup. All 12 players were at Wentworth and all 12 made the cut, including Captain Luke Donald.

At one point early Sunday, the leading six players were Ryder Cup members and nine of them were among the top 20. In the end, Viktor Hovland (67) finished fifth, followed by Tommy Fleetwood (72) and Rory McIlroy (65).

McIlroy had to make birdie on the final hole Friday in the dark to make the cut, and he wound up with another top 10.

“To shoot the scores I’ve done over the last two days, it’s been nice, and I saw some improvements from Thursday and Friday which has been great,” he said. “Now it’s just all about looking forward to Rome and getting the game in the best shape possible.”

Fox had not registered a top 10 in what he said has been a tough year. His second child was born 4 months ago, and his father-in-law died in June after a brief battle with cancer. He was third last week in the Irish Open and now has his first Rolex Series title.

Stricker charges to 6th Champions victory this year

Steve Stricker holed a 20-foot eagle putt to catch K.J. Choi and then picked up a pair of late birdies that sent him to a 4-under 66 on Sunday to win the Sanford International in Sioux Falls, S.D., for his sixth victory this year on the PGA Tour Champions.

Stricker earned $300,000, leaving him just short of $4 million for the year and setting a record for most money in a single season on the 50-and-older circuit.

He has not finished worse than eighth all year, and three of those six wins have come in majors on the senior circuit. He won the Sanford International for the third time.

“It was a battle,” Stricker said. “Always on these Sunday when you’re trying to win, it’s a battle. But it’s so rewarding when you do it.”

Stricker started the final round with a one-shot lead but found himself trying to catch Choi, who got off to a fast start and closed with a 65.

Stricker was two behind when he hit a good tee shot down the left side of the fairway on the par-5 12th at Minnehaha Country Club, leaving him a mid-iron to 20 feet that set up his eagle. He drove into a bunker and got-up-and-down for birdie on the 15th for a one-shot lead.

On the par-5 16th, he was out of position off the tee and had to lay up. But he hit wedge to 8 feet and holed the birdie putt to stay one ahead. Choi played in the group in front of him and bogeyed the last, giving Stricker a two-shot lead and room for error.

Stricker three-putted the 18th from long range and finished at 16-under 194.

“I kind of limped it in,” Stricker said. “But I knew I had a couple of shots to play with.”

Choi, trying to win for the second time on the PGA Tour Champions, shot 30 on the front to set the target and didn’t make a bogey until the final hole.

Joe Durant birdied his last three holes for a 68 to finish alone in third. He was followed by Bernhard Langer, who shot a 64 to finish alone in fourth.

Stricker is still three wins away from the record for most titles in a single season, and only five tournaments remain on the PGA Tour Champions. For now, he has a lead of more than $2 million in the Charles Schwab Cup.