2 Mass. women hiking in New Hampshire rescued after injuries in separate incidents

New Hampshire Fish and Game officials received a call at about 3:36 p.m. reporting that a hiker had slipped on rocks on the Avalon Trail in Carroll, N.H., and was injured, one statement said.

Both were taken to hospitals to receive further medical treatment but were not seriously hurt, New Hampshire Fish and Game said in separate statements on the incident.

Two Massachusetts women were injured while hiking in New Hampshire in separate incidents on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

A rescue effort was coordinated with the Appalachian Mountain Club, Twin Mountain Fire and Rescue, a conservation officer, and “other Good Samaritan hikers,” Fish and Game said.

Advertisement

The injured woman, Cynthia Plude, 64, of Shrewsbury, was prepared for the hike with all necessary gear — including a Hike Safe Card — and is an avid hiker, according to Fish and Game.

“It was reported that Plude was on her way back down from a hike of multiple peaks in the area when she slipped,” the statement said.

Get N.H. Morning Report A weekday newsletter delivering the N.H. news you need to know right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Rescuers from the mountain club reached the scene first and provided first aid while other emergency responders brought a litter rescue basket, later putting Plude inside and taking her to Littleton Regional Hospital, Fish and Game said.

“At times rescues are coordinated due to poor planning or poor decisions; this rescue was simply an accident when she slipped on a wet rock slab and injured her ankle,” the statement said.

About an hour earlier Sunday afternoon in Orford, N.H., Fish and Game was notified about a hiker who needed assistance on Mount Cube after she had tripped and fallen while on the North Spur Trail, Fish and Game said in a statement.

The hiker, Jocelyn Bishop, 51, of Westford, had summited the mountain before the incident, Fish and Game said. Her hiking companion had called 911 after Bishop tripped and fell forward, injuring her head, the statement said.

Advertisement

Bishop and the person she was hiking with had started hiking at about 11:15 a.m. and later reached the top of Mount Cube, leading them to continue on to the North Spur Trail to see a different view, Fish and Game said. They were headed back to the summit to head to the trailhead when the incident occurred, the statement said.

Both had Hike Safe cards and were “well prepared for their hike,” Fish and Game said.

A fellow hiker provided first aid “which helped stabilize Bishop, the statement said, and she was able to start walking with help.

Fire departments from Orford, Lyme, Hanover, Canaan, Enfield, Haverhill, and Thetford, Vt., as well as conservation officers responded and made it to Bishop’s location by 4:41 p.m., Fish and Game said.

Bishop was taken down in a UTV and made it to the Baker Road trailhead at about 6:30 p.m. and was taken to Dartmouth Health for evaluation and treatment, Fish and Game said.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her @breannekovatch.