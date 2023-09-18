2 men arrested in Lynn shooting incident that led to shelter-in-place last week

Police arrested two Lynn men Monday in connection with a shooting incident in the city last week that led to a shelter-in-place order for a downtown neighborhood and nearby schools, officials said.
One of the men allegedly opened fire on a car with a person inside near the intersection of Commercial and Neptune streets Wednesday afternoon, but the gunfire did not hit the occupant of the vehicle, State Police said in a statement.
Anthony Gutierrez, 23, of Lynn, was arrested in Salem by State Police troopers from the Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section on Monday, the statement said. Gutierrez faces charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, court records show.
Mark Paliy, 21, of Lynn, was arrested earlier Monday in Lynn by the city’s gang unit detectives, Lynn police said in a statement. Paliy was charged with possession of a large capacity firearm, defacing a firearm of its serial number, improper storage of a firearm, possession of a firearm without an FID card, and unlawful possession of ammunition, court records show.
Both men pleaded not guilty to all charges and were ordered held without bail during their arraignments Monday in Lynn District Court, according to court records. They are due back in court Sept. 25.
Attorneys for both men declined to comment on the charges when reached by phone Monday evening.
Last Wednesday around 11:30 a.m., Gutierrez allegedly fired shots at a car near the intersection of Commercial and Neptune streets, State Police said.
He then ran away on foot, leading to an “intensive manhunt” and a shelter-in-place order for nearby residents and schools, State Police said.
No further information was immediately available.
Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com.