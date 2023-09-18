2 men arrested in Lynn shooting incident that led to shelter-in-place last week

Police arrested two Lynn men Monday in connection with a shooting incident in the city last week that led to a shelter-in-place order for a downtown neighborhood and nearby schools, officials said.

One of the men allegedly opened fire on a car with a person inside near the intersection of Commercial and Neptune streets Wednesday afternoon, but the gunfire did not hit the occupant of the vehicle, State Police said in a statement.

Anthony Gutierrez, 23, of Lynn, was arrested in Salem by State Police troopers from the Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section on Monday, the statement said. Gutierrez faces charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, court records show.