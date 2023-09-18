An important discussion about mental health in Rhode Island

You might have noticed that last week, we promoted a special Rhode Map Live in-person panel discussion that focused on accessing mental health support in Rhode Island.

The event was held in the beautiful Davol Square Atrium, and included thoughtful commentary from state Senator Alana M. DiMario, Dr. Nadine Hewamudalige from Providence Community Health Centers, and Johnson & Wales University professor Samantha Rosenthal. I was there, too.

We tackled a wide range of topics, including the dire need to build and diversify the workforce in the mental health space, meeting patients where they are, and the key barriers Rhode Islanders face when it comes to getting the help they need.