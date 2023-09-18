An important discussion about mental health in Rhode Island

You might have noticed that last week, we promoted a special Rhode Map Live in-person panel discussion that focused on accessing mental health support in Rhode Island.
The event was held in the beautiful Davol Square Atrium, and included thoughtful commentary from state Senator Alana M. DiMario, Dr. Nadine Hewamudalige from Providence Community Health Centers, and Johnson & Wales University professor Samantha Rosenthal. I was there, too.
We tackled a wide range of topics, including the dire need to build and diversify the workforce in the mental health space, meeting patients where they are, and the key barriers Rhode Islanders face when it comes to getting the help they need.
Advertisement
We also discussed which states (or countries) are getting it right when it comes to mental health support.
If you didn’t get to attend the event, click the image below to watch the full discussion.
This story first appeared in Rhode Map, our free newsletter about Rhode Island that also contains information about local events, links to interesting stories, and more. If you’d like to receive it via email Monday through Friday, you can sign up here.
Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him @danmcgowan.