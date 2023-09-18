NH man fatally injured at Gillette Stadium during Patriots game Sunday night, DA says

A New Hampshire man suffered fatal injuries at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough during Sunday night’s game between the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins, officials said.

The man was identified Monday as Dale Mooney, 53, of Newmarket, N.H., by Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey’s office, which is investigating his death “under normal protocol.”

Shortly before 11 p.m. on Sunday, Mooney was in the stadium’s upper level when he became “in apparent need of medical attention,” Morrissey’s office said in a statement. He was taken to Sturdy Health in Attleboro, where he later died, Morrissey’s office said.