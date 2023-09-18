Fight reported among students at Dorchester public K-8 school

Less than two weeks into the school year, a fight reportedly broke out between “a few” students in the hall at the Richard J. Murphy K-8 School in Dorchester on Monday, school officials said.

In a letter to families, Principal Courtney Sheppeck said a “physical altercation” took place between classes and was broken up by school staff members.

No injuries were reported, and police were not called to the school, according to Max Baker, a Boston Public Schools spokesperson.