Fight reported among students at Dorchester public K-8 school

Less than two weeks into the school year, a fight reportedly broke out between “a few” students in the hall at the Richard J. Murphy K-8 School in Dorchester on Monday, school officials said.
In a letter to families, Principal Courtney Sheppeck said a “physical altercation” took place between classes and was broken up by school staff members.
No injuries were reported, and police were not called to the school, according to Max Baker, a Boston Public Schools spokesperson.
The students involved in the fight could face disciplinary action, Sheppeck wrote.
“As you know, the Murphy K-8 School, like all schools in the Boston Public Schools, focuses on fostering a safe environment for every member of our community,” she wrote. “Please know that the safety and well-being of all students and staff is one of our top priorities.”
Advertisement
Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him @NickStoico.