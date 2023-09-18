Flood watch expanded to cover Worcester and Springfield areas in addition to Eastern Mass., forecasters say

“Periods of heavy rain may result in flooding this afternoon and evening,” the weather service wrote. “The heaviest rain may coincide with the evening commute.”

“The Flood Watch has been expanded further west and now covers the Hartford, to Springfield, to Worcester metro areas,” the weather service wrote on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, at 9:40 a.m.

The National Weather Service on Monday expanded its flood watch to cover the Worcester and Springfield areas through the evening and cautioned that heavy rains could snarl the evening commute.

The rain could last through the evening, forecasters said.

“Widespread showers with occasionally heavy downpours will move in early Monday morning and continue into Monday evening,” forecasters wrote. “Some heavier showers and thunderstorms could lead to localized urban and poor drainage flooding. Dry and very pleasant weather returns Tuesday through Friday with cool nights and mild days.”

The advisory came after the Atlantic storm Lee pummeled a large swath of New England and Maritime Canada with damaging winds, rough surf, and torrential rains on Saturday. Tropical storm conditions and coastal flooding also affected parts of coastal New England and Atlantic Canada.

Lee followed its forecasted path to Canada well east of Nantucket, according to the National Weather Service, and early Saturday morning forecasters downgraded the storm to a post-tropical cyclone.

Lee traveled by Massachusetts in a weakened state Saturday, but government officials were not taking any chances.

Shortly before 11 a.m. Saturday, the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced that President Biden had approved federal disaster assistance for Massachusetts.

Then about an hour later, Governor Maura Healey’s office announced she was lifting the state of emergency she had enacted the day before.

