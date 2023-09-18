I-93 southbound closed due to tractor trailer crash in Wilmington; traffic being detoured

The Monday morning commute got off to a rough start as Interstate 93 southbound was closed due to a tractor trailer crash, backing up traffic for eight to nine miles.
WCVB has reported that the crash involved a tractor trailer carrying crushed cars, and traffic was being detoured at Dascomb Road.
At 6:21 a.m. the Massachusetts Department of Transportation tweeted that all southbound lanes of the highway were still closed in Wilmington due to the crash.
The rollover crash occurred in the area of mile marker 35 and detours have been put in place, MassDOT officials said.
MassDOT officials first reported on the situation at 5:18 a.m., with a post on X, the platform formally known as Twitter.
“All lanes currently closed,” MassDOT officials wrote. “Traffic being detoured. Expect delays.”
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
