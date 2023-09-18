I-93 southbound closed due to tractor trailer crash in Wilmington; traffic being detoured

The Monday morning commute got off to a rough start as Interstate 93 southbound was closed due to a tractor trailer crash, backing up traffic for eight to nine miles.

WCVB has reported that the crash involved a tractor trailer carrying crushed cars, and traffic was being detoured at Dascomb Road.

At 6:21 a.m. the Massachusetts Department of Transportation tweeted that all southbound lanes of the highway were still closed in Wilmington due to the crash.