King Philip Regional High School says investigation confirms hazing at Aug. football camp in Maine

“We would like to stress to the entire KP community that we take all reports and incidents of hazing very seriously,” they said. “We will not tolerate any form of bullying, harassment, or hazing. We aim to foster an inclusive, welcoming environment and the actions of those at the football camp completely contradict the work we are trying to do.”

No injuries were reported while the hazing allegedly took place at Camp Mataponi in Naples, Maine, between Aug. 22 and Aug. 27, according to the letter signed by Principal Nicole Bottomley and Superintendent Rich Drolet, who said they “are reevaluating whether or not the district will approve any offsite camps in the future.”

King Philip Regional High School football players were involved in hazing during a training camp last month in Maine, where 10th graders were chosen by upperclassmen to engage in boxing matches when coaches weren’t around, school officials said in a letter to the community Monday.

The letter said several upperclassmen were involved in selecting sophomores for boxing matches, which occurred only when no coaches were present.

School officials said they learned of the incidents following the camp and “immediately” launched an investigation, which included interviews with players, their families, and the varsity head coach.

The allegations have also been shared with Wrentham police, school officials said.

“Although there were individual students who took a greater lead in orchestrating the hazing/boxing, there were many people involved and the behavior was so widespread and long-standing there is a need to address this behavior with all individuals of the football program and all coaches, both paid and volunteer,” the letter stated.

School officials said they have “taken appropriate action” in response to the hazing allegations, which they “view . . . as a very serious matter.”

School officials have mandated leadership training for captains and coaches, as well as hazing and bystander training for all players and coaches, while will be held during weekly evening practices to make sure everyone attends, they said.

School officials said they will contact the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association and other organizations to provide leadership training for players, captains, and coaches.

“This decision also follows the new disciplinary laws in Massachusetts that look at alternative consequences to detention, suspension, or expulsion,” the letter said.

“As always, our goal for our athletic programs and our entire KP community is to foster an environment where all students feel safe and supported and are free from any kind of hazing, bullying, harassment, or discrimination,” school officials said.

