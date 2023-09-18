Police searching for suspects after five people, including two juveniles, shot Sunday in Dorchester

Officers rushed to the develoment after hearing gunfire. The ShotSpotter detection system had also indicated shots had been fired.

Gunfire broke out at 8:36 p.m. as families were enjoying a late summer evening in a courtyard at Franklin Field development, officials said.

Authorities are searching for suspects Monday as they investigate a shooting at a Dorchester housing development Sunday night that wounded five people, including a teenage girl who was critically injured.

Police found 15 spent shell casings at the scene near 50 Ames St., according to officials and Broadcastify recordings of the shooting.

No arrests have been reported.

Advertisement

The three adults and two juveniles who were wounded remain under medical care Monday, officials said.

Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox and Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden, speaking to reporters Sunday night, appealed for the public’s help in locating those responsible.

“We need the public’s help and support on this as we canvass the area and look for evidence,” Cox said. “We ask the public, particularly people in this area, if you’ve seen something or saw anything unusual or cars in the area, please let us know.”

James Borghesani, Hayden’s spokesman, repeated that request Monday.

“Somebody in the community knows some facts that would help investigators bring the people responsible for this terrible shooting to justice,” Borghesani said. “That cooperation would go along way in helping us address this terrible incident.”

On Sunday, Mayor Michelle Wu condemned the violence.

“Families with young ones and teenagers, preteens, should be getting a good night’s sleep to go to school tomorrow, and two of them are in the hospital now,” Wu said. “I’m angry, I am upset as a mom, as someone who has been working with all of our teams to make sure we can do everything possible to create opportunities in our city.”

Advertisement

Near the shooting scene, members of the city’s trauma response team were leaving fliers on cars in the area. Numerous police cruisers lined Westview Street and on to Ames Street, which was cordoned off with yellow tape.

“These are the evenings where it just reminds me we can’t move fast enough in working to make sure that all of our young people have what they need, that we’re getting guns off the streets, and that we’re being very clear that safety comes first in Boston, and that has to be in every single part of our city,” Wu said. ”Not to see repeated and concentrated incidences of violence affecting certain parts of our neighborhoods.”

Globe correspondent Nick Stoico contributed to this report. This is a developing story.













John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him @JREbosglobe.