Tractor-trailer jackknifed on Route 1 in Revere, causing fuel spill

A tractor-trailer jackknifed and ruptured its fuel tank on Route 1 in Revere Monday, closing lanes for more than an hour, officials said.
Shorlty after noon, State Police said the left lane of Route 1 north was closed because of the crash and fuel spill. For a time, only the breakdown lane was open but all lanes reopened by 1:30, according to the state Department of Transportation.
The Revere Fire Department, state Department of Transportation, state Department of Environmental Protection, and the State Police responded to the accident.
Scene clear. All lanes now open https://t.co/eOvuJcuugG— Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) September 18, 2023
UPDATE-Ruptured fuel tank on the TT has spilled fuel onto road deck and into storm drains. #Revere Fire, @MassDEP and @MassDOT also on scene. MSP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Section also responding to assist in investigation. Only breakdown lane open to traffic at this time. https://t.co/Qme4Zm7Sab— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) September 18, 2023
Talia Lissauer can be reached at talia.lissauer@globe.com. Follow her on Instgram @_ttphotos.