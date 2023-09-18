scorecardresearch Skip to main content

Tractor-trailer jackknifed on Route 1 in Revere, causing fuel spill

By Talia Lissauer Globe Correspondent,Updated September 18, 2023, 29 minutes ago

A tractor-trailer jackknifed and ruptured its fuel tank on Route 1 in Revere Monday, closing lanes for more than an hour, officials said.

Shorlty after noon, State Police said the left lane of Route 1 north was closed because of the crash and fuel spill. For a time, only the breakdown lane was open but all lanes reopened by 1:30, according to the state Department of Transportation.

The Revere Fire Department, state Department of Transportation, state Department of Environmental Protection, and the State Police responded to the accident.


Talia Lissauer can be reached at talia.lissauer@globe.com. Follow her on Instgram @_ttphotos.

