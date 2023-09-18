Tractor-trailer jackknifed on Route 1 in Revere, causing fuel spill

A tractor-trailer jackknifed and ruptured its fuel tank on Route 1 in Revere Monday, closing lanes for more than an hour, officials said.

Shorlty after noon, State Police said the left lane of Route 1 north was closed because of the crash and fuel spill. For a time, only the breakdown lane was open but all lanes reopened by 1:30, according to the state Department of Transportation.

The Revere Fire Department, state Department of Transportation, state Department of Environmental Protection, and the State Police responded to the accident.