See the full schedule for Globe Summit 2023: Today’s Innovators. Tomorrow’s Leaders.

Globe Summit 2023 begins Tuesday, September 19. Here’s the full schedule of events that you can attend in person or virtually.

Tuesday, September 19th

(All times are EST)

8 AM: Addressing Education Affordability through Innovation

9:05 AM: The Future of Higher Education — and What it Means for New England

9:45 AM: Workforce Update: The State of Tech

10:25 AM: The Promise of Quantum Computing

11:05 AM: Building Title Town: Boston Sports Leaders on Strategies for Success

11:45 AM: Climate Change and Spirituality with Rainn Wilson

1:15 PM: Curtain Call: The Role of AI in the Arts with Diane Paulus

1:40 PM: Exploring AI’s Impact on Industry

2:20 PM: How Do We Solve AI’s Diversity Problem?

3 PM: AI and Media: Preserving Democracy Amid Fake News

3:40PM: The Impact of Applied AI in Healthcare (sponsored by Mass General Brigham)

6 PM: Boston.com Book Club: Celeste Ng and Jennifer De Leon (virtual only)





Wednesday, September 20th

(All times are EST)

8 AM: Bold Types: Live at Globe Summit (sponsored by PNC Bank)

9:05 AM: Convening Boston’s Leading Women in Media

9:45 AM: The State of Real Estate: Revitalizing Downtown Boston

10:25 AM: This Is the Moment: Maintaining Boston’s Competitiveness

11:05 AM: Six Degrees of Boston: The Power of Business Networks (sponsored by PNC Bank)

11:45 AM: From Politics to Sports Leadership: A Conversation with Charlie Baker

1:15 PM: Igniting Change: David Hogg on Youth Leading the Way

1:40 PM: Gen Z, Mental Health, and Technology’s Impact

2:20 PM: The New Generation of Obesity Drugs (special collaboration with STAT News)

3 PM: The Future of Hospitals and Care Coordination

3:40 PM: Boston’s Transformation into the Silicon Valley of Longevity (sponsored by Point32Health, John Hancock, and GRAIL)

7 PM: GlobeDocs Screening with GBH: The Busing Battleground





Thursday, September 21st

(All times are EST)

8 AM: Exec Connect Networking Breakfast

9:05 AM: Women Political Leaders Shaping Climate Policy

9:45 AM: Climate Innovations: Game Changing or Hype?

10:25 AM: What Might Delay Our Transition to Clean Energy?

11:05 AM: Navigating the Shift to Electric Vehicles

12:45 PM: Beyond the Beats: The Legacy of Michael L. Bivins

1:10 PM: Dressed for Success: A Fireside Chat with Ruth E. Carter

1:35 PM: Championing Social Justice with Devin McCourty and Dr. Makeeba McCreary

2:20 PM: Time’s Echo: An Exploration of Music, War, and Memory

3 PM: The Art of Storytelling with Siân Heder

3:25 PM: Can Boston Become Known for its Nightlife?

4:05 PM: Leading the Best of the Best: Featuring Keith Lockhart & Alex Cora

4:30 PM: Thursday Gathering: STEM Collider With Japanese Startups





