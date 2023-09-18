See the full schedule for Globe Summit 2023: Today’s Innovators. Tomorrow’s Leaders.

scorecardresearch Skip to main content

Updated September 18, 2023, 28 minutes ago
Globe Staff

Globe Summit 2023 begins Tuesday, September 19. Here’s the full schedule of events that you can attend in person or virtually.


Tuesday, September 19th

(All times are EST)

8 AM: Addressing Education Affordability through Innovation

9:05 AM: The Future of Higher Education — and What it Means for New England

9:45 AM: Workforce Update: The State of Tech

10:25 AM: The Promise of Quantum Computing

11:05 AM: Building Title Town: Boston Sports Leaders on Strategies for Success

11:45 AM: Climate Change and Spirituality with Rainn Wilson

1:15 PM: Curtain Call: The Role of AI in the Arts with Diane Paulus

1:40 PM: Exploring AI’s Impact on Industry

2:20 PM: How Do We Solve AI’s Diversity Problem?

3 PM: AI and Media: Preserving Democracy Amid Fake News

3:40PM: The Impact of Applied AI in Healthcare (sponsored by Mass General Brigham)

6 PM: Boston.com Book Club: Celeste Ng and Jennifer De Leon (virtual only)


Wednesday, September 20th

(All times are EST)

8 AM: Bold Types: Live at Globe Summit (sponsored by PNC Bank)

9:05 AM: Convening Boston’s Leading Women in Media

9:45 AM: The State of Real Estate: Revitalizing Downtown Boston

10:25 AM: This Is the Moment: Maintaining Boston’s Competitiveness

11:05 AM: Six Degrees of Boston: The Power of Business Networks (sponsored by PNC Bank)

11:45 AM: From Politics to Sports Leadership: A Conversation with Charlie Baker

1:15 PM: Igniting Change: David Hogg on Youth Leading the Way

1:40 PM: Gen Z, Mental Health, and Technology’s Impact

2:20 PM: The New Generation of Obesity Drugs (special collaboration with STAT News)

3 PM: The Future of Hospitals and Care Coordination

3:40 PM: Boston’s Transformation into the Silicon Valley of Longevity (sponsored by Point32Health, John Hancock, and GRAIL)

7 PM: GlobeDocs Screening with GBH: The Busing Battleground


Thursday, September 21st

(All times are EST)

8 AM: Exec Connect Networking Breakfast

9:05 AM: Women Political Leaders Shaping Climate Policy

9:45 AM: Climate Innovations: Game Changing or Hype?

10:25 AM: What Might Delay Our Transition to Clean Energy?

11:05 AM: Navigating the Shift to Electric Vehicles

12:45 PM: Beyond the Beats: The Legacy of Michael L. Bivins

1:10 PM: Dressed for Success: A Fireside Chat with Ruth E. Carter

1:35 PM: Championing Social Justice with Devin McCourty and Dr. Makeeba McCreary

2:20 PM: Time’s Echo: An Exploration of Music, War, and Memory

3 PM: The Art of Storytelling with Siân Heder

3:25 PM: Can Boston Become Known for its Nightlife?

4:05 PM: Leading the Best of the Best: Featuring Keith Lockhart & Alex Cora

4:30 PM: Thursday Gathering: STEM Collider With Japanese Startups


