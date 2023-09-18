Green Line shutdown between Lechmere and Union Square starts today

“Green Line Reminder: Service between Lechmere [station in Cambridge] and Union Square [station in Somerville] is suspended through October 12 due to MassDOT work on Squires Bridge,” the T wrote 5 a.m. Monday on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. “Use local bus routes for service to the Green Line E Branch or Orange Line.”

A 25-day partial closure of the Green Line between Cambridge and Somerville began Monday so workers can make critical bridge repairs, officials said.

Last month, the T said the Union Square branch line would close on Sept. 18 for 25 days to repair the Squires Bridge on McGrath Highway that carries traffic over the Green Line tracks.

The 25-day closure is shorter than originally planned. In June, the MBTA announced the Union Square branch would be closed for 42 days, from July 18 to Aug. 28, for the bridge repairs. After a significant outcry from local officials who were not warned of the closure, the Healey administration reversed course less than a week later, postponing the work until September.

The T said the work coincides with another Green Line closure.

“This work will coincide with the suspension of Green Line Service between North Station and Government Center due to the ongoing demolition of the Government Center Garage,” the T tweeted. “Riders are encouraged to use Orange Line for alternate service.”

