Vintage Year

There was a celebration last week at the State House for 11 Bostonians in honor of their 100th birthday. They were all born in 1923, the year Calvin Coolidge became president, Louis Armstrong recorded his first song, and the “Ten Commandments” was packing movie theaters. The new Centenarian Society of Boston members received a proclamation from the governor’s office, a medallion around their necks, flowers, and a standing ovation. They continue to live in their local communities and stay out of nursing homes thanks to the support of Central Boston Elder Services and the Executive Office of Elder Affairs. There’s wisdom to be shared at the century mark of life.



