Was that a celebrity stopping traffic in Provincetown? No, just a gray seal.

Driving in Provincetown? You might bump into busy traffic as summer crowds gradually subside this month, or spot a celebrity like Lea DeLaria or John Waters — or, if you were out on Saturday night, you might just have seen a seal scooting across the pavement toward its nautical home.

Provincetown police received a call at about 9 p.m. reporting a gray seal that entered the roadway near the AWOL hotel, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

“The fully grown adult seal appeared to have gotten turned around in the marsh area after the tide had gone out,” police said.