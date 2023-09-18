What you need to know about the Manchester mayoral primary

The municipal primary is nonpartisan, so whichever two candidates come out on top after Tuesday’s vote will advance to the Nov. 7 general election. That said, three of them are aligned with the Democrats, and only one is aligned with the Republicans, so the primary may have more of a competition on the left than the right.

Jay Ruais , Kevin Cavanaugh , June Trisciani , and Will Stewart each spent the weekend making their cases to voters and outlining their visions for Manchester’s future.

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The candidates running for mayor of the largest city in northern New England are closing in on the final hours before Tuesday’s primary winnows their four-way race into a two-person showdown.

Ruais entered the race with a running head start and an endorsement from Governor Chris Sununu and other GOP leaders. He’s a former congressional staffer, an infantry officer in the Army National Guard, and a nonprofit leader. His allies are signaling confidence that he will advance to the general election. If he doesn’t, it would be a major upset for Republicans.

“Manchester is filled with a great deal of promise,” Ruais said. “To reach our full potential, we must fix the homeless crisis and improve our public safety, removing dangerous violent and repeat criminals from our streets. Fixing these issues will have a reverberating impact on our city allowing it to thrive and prosper, and I am the only candidate with a comprehensive plan for both.”

Cavanaugh, the current Ward 1 alderman, is a Manchester native who has served as a labor leader, coach, and former Democratic state senator. He also ran for Executive Council in 2022. He carries endorsements from incumbent Mayor Joyce Craig, labor groups, and Senator Maggie Hassan. If he doesn’t advance to the general election, it could be seen as a black eye for the incumbent and members of the Democratic establishment.

“I believe in the progress we are making and have a vision for where we can go,” Cavanaugh said. “I want Manchester to be a place where my kids, and all our kids, can find a great job and raise their families here. There is so much good we can do for Manchester by working together to lift our city up and solve our challenges. Whether you’ve lived here your whole life or recently moved here, regardless of who you love, what you look like, or what you do for work, this city is for all of us.”

Trisciani, a current at-large alderman, is a Manchester native who owns her own small business, interior design firm j.ellen Design. Her endorsers include a local labor leader and EMILYs List. Seen as something of a rising star in the Democratic Party, she ran for state Senate in 2022 after redistricting tilted the district toward Republicans.

“Manchester is a city full of potential, but if we don’t address our housing crisis, make our streets safer and continue to build our workforce, our future is uncertain,” Trisciani said. “We must care for our elderly residents while creating opportunities to welcome and keep our next generation in our city and not make them our biggest export. With the right leadership and common-sense solutions, we can overcome these challenges together to create a stronger, more affordable, equitable and vibrant Manchester.”

Stewart, the current Ward 2 alderman, is a former journalist who has worked as a community organizer in Manchester and for the Greater Manchester Chamber. He’s now executive director of Stay Work Play New Hampshire, which aims to attract young people to the state. His endorsers include a variety of local leaders and business owners.

“If Manchester is to not just solve our most pressing issues, but become one of America’s great mid-sized cities, we need not just a leader with a vision, but a manager with a plan who can get results,” Stewart said. “And of all of the candidates in this race, I’m the only one with a track record of getting hard stuff done. … What I hear over and over again is that voters want a professional to lead this city, not a politician picked by the political parties.”

Manchester has been known to elect mayors from either party. In the 12 years before Craig took office, the city’s corner office was occupied by Republican-aligned mayors Frank Guinta and Ted Gatsas. Both of them, by the way, have endorsed Ruais.

To hear more from the candidates in their own words, check out the forums that took place Aug. 23, Aug. 30, and Sept. 6, or peruse the Manchester Ink Link’s voter guide.

Steven Porter can be reached at steven.porter@globe.com. Follow him @reporterporter.

Steven Porter can be reached at steven.porter@globe.com. Follow him @reporterporter.