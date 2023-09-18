Woman and 7-year-old sustain minor injuries after being hit by car in Groveland

A 67-year-old Groveland woman and 7-year-old child were struck by a car while crossing the street near an elementary school in the town on Monday morning, officials said.

The victims, whose names were not released, were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries after being evaluated at the scene, Groveland police said in a statement.

The driver of the vehicle, a 51-year-old man from Haverhill, stayed at the scene and cooperated with police, the statement said.