Maine man who disappeared after driving wife to work found trapped in truck in New Hampshire woods

SANFORD, Maine — A man from Maine who was reported missing was found after being trapped for two days in his pickup truck in a muddy, wooded area in New Hampshire, authorities said.

Robert Brown, 65, of Sanford, Maine, drove his wife to work about 15 miles (24.1 kilometers) away in Rochester, New Hampshire, on Thursday.

Brown's wife called police early Friday and said she hadn't seen him since then. Investigators said they pinged his cellphone, but it had died.