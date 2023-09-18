Two pilots die in collision at National Championship Air Races in Reno

Two pilots competing in the National Championship Air Races in Reno, Nevada, died Sunday after their planes collided while landing, the Reno Air Racing Association said.

The accident took place about 2 p.m. during a race at the conclusion of a five-day air show, which was being held for the last time at the Reno-Stead Airport after nearly six decades in the desert of northern Nevada. Organizers identified the pilots as Nick Macy and Chris Rushing.

“I am completely devastated and heartbroken today,” Fred Telling, chair of the Reno Air Racing Association, wrote in a statement on social media. He described the two competitors as “skilled pilots” whom he considered like family.