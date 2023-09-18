Climate group’s Gardner visit was about advocacy, not destruction

Re “Gardner Museum director: Why we closed our doors to a climate protest” (Letters, Sept. 13): Since 1990, when 13 paintings were stolen from the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, more than 1 million species have gone extinct. Compared to missing art, there is no hope of return for extinct species (no matter the reward offered); each loss makes ecosystems more susceptible to collapse. For Sept. 7, Extinction Rebellion Boston planned a field trip to the Gardner wearing T-shirts highlighting this sixth mass extinction.

We understand that secrecy around a previous action planned for March 18 led to misunderstandings. After that, organizers contacted Peggy Fogelman, the Norma Jean Calderwood Director of the museum, seeking reconciliation. The museum visit planned for earlier this month was publicized online, inviting all members of the public to participate.