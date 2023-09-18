ABC will air an additional 10 ‘Monday Night Football’ games because of writers and actors strikes

LOS ANGELES (AP) — ABC will be airing more “Monday Night Football” games than originally planned.

An additional 10 games originally set to appear only on ESPN will be simulcast on ABC. The additional games will be on network television because of the ongoing strikes by the Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents Disney, Netflix, Amazon and others.

The strikes, which have been going on for months, have delayed most of the upcoming fall television season.