Browns star running back Nick Chubb leaves game vs. Steelers with gruesome leg injury

By Ethan Fuller Globe Correspondent,Updated September 18, 2023, 44 minutes ago
Nick Chubb suffered a scary leg injury in the Browns' Monday night game against the Steelers.Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns star running back Nick Chubb was carted off the field in the second quarter of Cleveland’s Monday night game against the Pittsburgh Steelers after suffering a scary leg injury on a rushing attempt.

Chubb had taken a rush up the middle and was crossing Pittsburgh’s 5-yard line when two Steelers defenders went to tackle him. Minkah Fitzpatrick, who was also hurt on the play, tackled low, and Chubb’s left knee bent at a gruesome angle as he flipped over before falling to the ground. Here is a replay of the injury; viewer discretion is advised.

The ESPN “Monday Night Football” broadcast did not show a replay, but the Heinz Field crowd reacted in shock when seeing it in the stadium. They cheered for Chubb, who was alert as he was carted off the field.

LeBron James and Lamar Jackson were already showing support for Chubb on social media soon after his injury.

The Browns ruled Chubb out for the remainder of the game with a knee injury. The extent of Chubb’s injury is unclear, but this was the same leg where he dislocated his knee in 2015.

