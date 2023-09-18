Browns star running back Nick Chubb leaves game vs. Steelers with gruesome leg injury

Cleveland Browns star running back Nick Chubb was carted off the field in the second quarter of Cleveland’s Monday night game against the Pittsburgh Steelers after suffering a scary leg injury on a rushing attempt.

Chubb had taken a rush up the middle and was crossing Pittsburgh’s 5-yard line when two Steelers defenders went to tackle him. Minkah Fitzpatrick, who was also hurt on the play, tackled low, and Chubb’s left knee bent at a gruesome angle as he flipped over before falling to the ground. Here is a replay of the injury; viewer discretion is advised.