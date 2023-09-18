EMass boys’ soccer: BC High’s Jake McConville registers a pair of shutouts, headlines Players of the Week

Nathan Askjaer, Cohasset — The prolific junior forward erupted for five goals in Monday’s 9-0 win over Mashpee, raising his goal total to eight through two games for the Skippers.

Joey Carney, Oliver Ames — With three goals, including one off a header, the senior midfielder helped OA grab a pair of Hockomock League wins over Stoughton and King Philip.

Jake McConville, BC High — The junior keeper recorded a pair of clean sheets as the Eagles earned massive Catholic Conference wins over St. John’s Shrewsbury and St. John’s Prep. McConville was particularly impressive in the win over previously top-ranked Prep, notching seven saves.