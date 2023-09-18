EMass boys’ soccer: BC High’s Jake McConville registers a pair of shutouts, headlines Players of the Week

Nathan Askjaer, Cohasset — The prolific junior forward erupted for five goals in Monday’s 9-0 win over Mashpee, raising his goal total to eight through two games for the Skippers.
Joey Carney, Oliver Ames — With three goals, including one off a header, the senior midfielder helped OA grab a pair of Hockomock League wins over Stoughton and King Philip.
Jake McConville, BC High — The junior keeper recorded a pair of clean sheets as the Eagles earned massive Catholic Conference wins over St. John’s Shrewsbury and St. John’s Prep. McConville was particularly impressive in the win over previously top-ranked Prep, notching seven saves.
Nick Stein, Hamilton-Wenham — The sophomore wing netted all three goals in Tuesday’s 3-2 win over Rockport before scoring the winner with one minute left in Thursday’s 2-1 win over defending Division 3 state champion Newburyport.
Gino Tripoli, Gloucester — After setting the program’s single-season scoring record last fall with 31 goals, the senior forward has nine goals through four games for the Fishermen. He netted three goals this past week, including the stoppage time winner in a 3-2 victory over Danvers.
Jason Xintaropoulos, Billerica — During a 3-0 week, the junior forward ignited the Indians’ offense with two goals and three assists in wins over Chelmsford, Lowell, and Westford.