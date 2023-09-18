EMass boys’ soccer: For the first time in 365 days, there’s a new No. 1 atop Globe Top 20

For the first time in exactly 365 days, there is a new team atop the Globe’s Top 20 boys’ soccer poll. Needham takes over the No. 1 ranking from St. John’s Prep after the Eagles lost to BC High, 2-0, Wednesday in a Catholic Conference matchup. Meanwhile, the Rockets earned an impressive a 3-1 win over Weymouth, which came on the heels of a victory over defending Division 2 champion Oliver Ames.

Needham and No. 3 St. John’s Prep square off Saturday (10 a.m.) in a rematch of last year’s Division 1 final. BC High moves up to No. 2 after beating Prep and St. John’s Shrewsbury, while Lexington, Franklin, and Winchester continued their winning ways.