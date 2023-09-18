EMass boys’ soccer: For the first time in 365 days, there’s a new No. 1 atop Globe Top 20

For the first time in exactly 365 days, there is a new team atop the Globe’s Top 20 boys’ soccer poll. Needham takes over the No. 1 ranking from St. John’s Prep after the Eagles lost to BC High, 2-0, Wednesday in a Catholic Conference matchup. Meanwhile, the Rockets earned an impressive a 3-1 win over Weymouth, which came on the heels of a victory over defending Division 2 champion Oliver Ames.
Needham and No. 3 St. John’s Prep square off Saturday (10 a.m.) in a rematch of last year’s Division 1 final. BC High moves up to No. 2 after beating Prep and St. John’s Shrewsbury, while Lexington, Franklin, and Winchester continued their winning ways.
Pembroke debuts in the poll, replacing Brockton. Top 20 matchups this week between Lexington/Framingham and Winchester/Arlington will impact next week’s poll.
The Globe’s Top 20 boys soccer poll
The Globe poll as of Sept. 19, 2023. Teams were selected by the Globe sports staff.
1. Needham (3-0-1)
2. BC High (2-0-2)
3. St. John’s Prep (3-1-1)
4. Concord-Carlisle (1-0-0)
5. Framingham (1-0-0)
6. Masconomet (3-0-1)
7. Newton North (1-0-0)
8. Oliver Ames (2-1-1)
9. St. John’s Shrewsbury (2-2-1)
10. Wayland (1-0-0)
11. Lexington (2-0-1)
12. Franklin (3-0-1)
13. Winchester (3-0-0)
14. Newton South (2-1-0)
15. Bedford (1-0-1)
16. Hopkinton (4-0-0)
17. Arlington (1-1-1)
18. Weymouth (1-1-2)
19. Plymouth North (1-0-1)
20. Pembroke (2-0-0)