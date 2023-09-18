scorecardresearch Skip to main content
NFL

Browns star running back Nick Chubb carted off field with knee injury

By Associated PressUpdated September 18, 2023, 24 minutes ago
Browns running back Nick Chubb grimaces in pain after being injured in a collision with Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick on Monday night.Matt Durisko/Associated Press

Browns star running back Nick Chubb was carted off the field with a knee injury against the Steelers Monday night at Pittsburgh.

Chubb collided with Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick at the end of a 5-yard run early in the second quarter. Chubb’s legs bent awkwardly underneath him while he was tackled by Fitzpatrick.

The four-time Pro Bowler remained on the ground for several minutes while teammates gathered and knelt.. He eventually left on a cart. Chubb ran 10 times for 64 yards before getting hurt.

He was replaced by Jerome Ford, who scored on a 3-yard reception after Chubb’s exit. Ford then rushed for a 2-point conversion to put the Browns ahead, 11-7.

