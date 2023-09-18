Browns star running back Nick Chubb carted off field with knee injury

Browns star running back Nick Chubb was carted off the field with a knee injury against the Steelers Monday night at Pittsburgh.
Chubb collided with Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick at the end of a 5-yard run early in the second quarter. Chubb’s legs bent awkwardly underneath him while he was tackled by Fitzpatrick.
The four-time Pro Bowler remained on the ground for several minutes while teammates gathered and knelt.. He eventually left on a cart. Chubb ran 10 times for 64 yards before getting hurt.
He was replaced by Jerome Ford, who scored on a 3-yard reception after Chubb’s exit. Ford then rushed for a 2-point conversion to put the Browns ahead, 11-7.
