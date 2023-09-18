The PWHL draft will be stacked with locals. Here’s who to watch.

Boston has already signed three free agents: Hillary Knight, Megan Keller, and Aerin Frankel. The team will be led by general manager Danielle Marmer and coach Courtney Kessel

The field of 268 players will be narrowed to 90 — each of the six teams in the PWHL has 15 picks — starting at 1 p.m.

The first Professional Women’s Hockey League draft will be held Monday. The list of eligible players is jam-packed with stars from around the world, with New England’s schools, universities, and pro teams well represented.

Here’s the list of draft-eligible players with ties to the area.

Forwards

Chloe Aurard (forward, Vermont Academy/Northeastern): Over six seasons with the Huskies, Aurard climbed to the fourth all-time in program history with 204 points and 89 goals. Born in France, Aurard has played internationally with the national team throughout her career.

Victoria Bach (forward, BU): In her senior season with the Terriers, Bach netted 39 goals and had 67 points.

McKenna Brand (forward, Northeastern): With the Boston Pride, Brand scored 36 points in her second season and has one goal and six assists in the playoffs over five seasons. Brand finished her senior season with the Huskies as the program’s all-time leader in games played (150).

Jesse Compher (forward, BU): The Team USA member represented her country in the 2022 Olympics, winning silver. Before transferring to the University of Wisconsin, Compher spent four years at BU, where she served as captain.

Jennifer Costa (forward, Milton Academy/Maine): The Rhode Island native spent four years at Dartmouth before Maine, and went on to put up points for several teams in the Swedish league in the 2022-23 season.

Bailey Coyne (forward, Loomis Chaffee/Northeastern): Coyne played in 58 games over three seasons at Northeastern before transferring to Lindenwood. Her older sister is Olympic gold medalist Kendall Coyne Schofield, who was drafted to PWHL Minnesota during the 10-day free-agency period.

Samantha Davis (forward, Tabor Academy/BU): Davis, who grew up in Pembroke and most recently played for the Pride, was the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NWHL draft.

Kristin Della Rovere (forward, Harvard): Spent the last five seasons playing for the Crimson, notching a career-high 25 assists and 40 points in 2021-22.

Jillian Dempsey (forward, The Rivers School/Harvard): The Winthrop native played all four years at Harvard with a career-high 48 points her junior season. She went on to play two seasons with the Boston Blades and eight with the Boston Pride.

Deziray De Sousa (forward, Phillips Exeter Academy/BU): Won gold at the 2014 Canada Games with Team Quebec.

Loren Gabel (forward, Boston Pride): Gabel played the most recent season with the Boston Pride, where she scored 20 goals and 20 assists for a total of 40 points.

Becca Gilmore (forward, Noble & Greenough/Harvard): Hailing from Wayland, Gilmore was selected to the US’s under-18 team for three consecutive seasons. After four seasons at Harvard — and scoring 125 total points — Gilmore played for the Boston Pride last season.

Chelsey Goldberg, Northeastern: Played professionally for two years with the Boston/Worcester Blades after college, and continued to the PWHPA New England and New Hampshire teams for a season each.

Mikyla Grant-Mentis, Merrimack: In her senior season at Merrimack she scored 20 goals. Went on to play two non-consecutive years with the Buffalo Beauts and two with the Toronto Six. Has two NWHL playoff goals and two assists.

Denisa Křížová (forward, Northeastern): In her second season with the Huskies, she was the highest-scoring sophomore in the nation with 59 points on 20 goals and 39 assists. Spent one season with the Boston Pride and racked up 14 points.

Sarah Lefort (forward, BU): As a sophomore, scored 32 goals for 55 points, and was unanimously selected for Hockey East player of the year. Set a program record in her senior season with a career total of 91 goals and 183 points.

Rebecca Leslie (forward, BU): Had a career high 57 points in her senior season with the Terriers after scoring 24 goals and 33 assists. Was the first in program history to score at least 20 goals and 30 assists in the same season.

Caitrin Lonergan (forward, Noble & Greenough/Clarkson University): The Roslindale native played three years at Boston College, where she had a career-high 75 points her sophomore season, placing her second in the nation. She also led the nation in power-play points that year with 25. After Clarkson, put up 18 points playing for the Connecticut Whale.

Gigi Marvin (forward, University of Minnesota): Playing a majority of her professional career in New England, Marvin played three seasons with the Boston Blades, three with the Pride and one each with PWHPA New England and New Hampshire. Has scored 13 goals for Team USA.

Courtney Maud (forward, Merrimack College): Across five seasons at Merrimack ,Maud netted 19 goals and put up 42 total points.

Alena Mills (forward, BU): In her best season at Brown, she had 19 points from nine goals and 10 assists. Mills has since played internationally.

Keely Moy (forward, Kent School/Harvard): During high school, Moy was the team MVP for two years and team captain her senior year. For the Crimson, she had 30 goals in 107 games.

Katerina Mrázová (forward, University of Minnesota Duluth): Played for the 19U Boston Shamrocks and the Boston Blades in the same year, scoring three total goals.

Alina Müller (forward, Northeastern): In her sophomore season, Muller led all Hockey East players with 27 goals and 39 assists. She was the second fastest to reach 100 career points in Northeastern history, behind only Kendall Coyne. Helped Switzerland to a bronze medal at the 2014 Sochi Olympics and became the youngest player in Olympic history to medal in hockey. Scored 10 points in six games at the PyeongChang Olympics.

Maureen Murphy (forward, Northeastern): After three years at Providence College, Murphy transferred to Northeastern and had a career best 56-point season, scoring 30 goals in 2021-22. Has a goal in the last two NCAA quarterfinals matchups and one in the previous year’s semifinal game.

Savannah Norcross (forward, New Hampton School/University of Minnesota): The Lynn native won back-to-back state titles with the Boston Jr. Eagles from 2016-18. Played three years at Boston College before Minnesota, scoring 26 total goals.

Caroline Peterson (forward, Arlington Catholic/Providence College): Originally from Arlington, Peterson spent five years with Providence where she scored 58 points on 29 goals.

Hayley Scamurra (forward, Northeastern): Recorded career-high 43 points with the Huskies, scoring 14 goals and 29 assists in one season. Was a member of the 2022 US Olympic silver medal team.

Haley Skarupa (forward, Boston College): Finished her career with the Eagles with 244 points (the second-best mark in program history), 129 assists, and 23 game-winning goals. Played professionally with the Connecticut Whale, Boston Pride, and New England and New Hampshire PWHPA teams.

Tori Sullivan (forward, Northeastern): Spent three years at BC where she notched 28-point and 26-point seasons before transferring to Northeastern. In her first of three seasons with the Boston Pride, scored 11 goals and 14 assists. Played most recently with the Connecticut Whale.

Natasha Tarnowski (forward, BU): In four years at BU, netted 20 goals and had 29 assists.

Allie Thunstrom (forward, Boston College): During her freshman season at BC, posted 47 points and led the team with 30 goals, tying for second in the nation. Spent last season with the Boston Pride, putting up 11 goals and seven assists, with one assist in postseason play.

Courtney Turner (forward, Dexter Southfield/Union College): A Milton native, Turner was a five-year member of the Dexter Southfield varsity team and competed in four consecutive NEPSAC Division 2 playoffs. Skated two years for the Boston/Worcester Blades, and a year each for PWHPA New England, New Hampshire, and Boston.

Daryl Watts (forward, Wisconsin): Before Wisconsin, Watts played two seasons at Boston College where she tallied her career-best 82 points in her freshman year. Won the Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award as the national player of the year for her 42 goals and 40 assists.

Alyssa Wohlfeiler (forward, Northeastern): Notched five goals and one in the playoffs in her first season with the Boston Blades. Joining the Boston Pride in 2019, contributing five goals and eleven assists, and most recently had 16-point and 15-point seasons with the Connecticut Whale.

Defenders

Emma Buckles (defender, Harvard): In her fifth season for the Crimson, tied her career-best 17 points with seven goals and 10 assists.

Abby Cook (defender, BU): Awarded Hockey East First Team All-Star and New England Division I All-Star twice. Finished career at BU with 99 points, a program record for a defender.

Kali Flanagan (defender, Boston College): Flanagan, out of Burlington, played for the Boston Shamrocks before netting 19 goals at BC. Helped the Eagles to Hockey East and Beanpot championships in 2016 and 2017. Represented the US in the 2018 Olympics, where the team won gold.

Kaleigh Fratkin (defender, BU): Led the Terriers in assists with 26 her senior season, and tied three BU players in career games played (151). Had 23 points in one of her six seasons with the Boston Pride.

Brooke Hobson (defender, Northeastern): In five seasons with the Huskies, she posted 98 points, with a career best 28-points her sophomore year.

Dominique Kremer (defender, Merrimack College): Kremer put up career highs of seven goals and 14 assists.

Dominika Lásková (defender, Merrimack College): Represented the Czech Republic in the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

Lauren MacInnis (defender, Northeastern): Posted two 10-point seasons for the Huskies, and played professionally in Sweden and Austria.

Savannah Newton (defender, BU): Put up 11 assists for a career best 11-point season in 2016-17.

Maude Poulin-Labelle (defense, Northeastern): Over a four-year career at the University of Vermont, had a 35-point season and a 29-point season in which she tied the team record for single-season defensive goals (12). In one season with the Huskies, posted 22 points.

Lillian Ribeirinha-Braga (defender, The Winchendon School/BU): The Winchester native posted consecutive 17-point seasons for the Terriers with 15 assists and two goals in each. Continued to play for the PWHPA New Hampshire and Boston teams.

Amie Varano (defender, Notre Dame Academy/Sacred Heart University): The Duxbury posted a career-high 20 points in her senior season for Sacred Heart.

Kyra Willoughby (defender, Harvard): Played five years with the Crimson and had four goals along with 29 career assists.

Alexis Woloschuk (defender, BU): Had 23 assists, with 13 in her senior season.

Goaltenders

Abigail Levy (Boston College): Finished her college career with the program record for save percentage (0.940) and eight shutouts. Represented won gold with Team USA in the 2023 world championships.

Corinne Schroeder (Quinnipiac/BU): Defended the net for Boston University for four years with eight shutouts before transferring to Quinnipiac and picking up six more.

Jessica Strack (goaltender, Franklin Pierce University): Strack, who is from Reading, had a 0.917 save percentage in her junior year at Franklin Pierce and spent one season with the Connecticut Whale.

Lauren Thomas can be reached at lauren.thomas@globe.com. Follow her @lauren_thomas30.