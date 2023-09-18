Game 151: Red Sox at Rangers lineups and notes

Kutter Crawford has the ball as Boston looks to claw its way out of the AL East basement, having fallen two games behind the Yankees at the bottom of the division . The righthander has struggled to go deep into games over his last few starts, tossing just 11 innings across his last three outings — an average of 3 ⅔ innings for each — with a 9.82 ERA.

The Red Sox’ late-season downturn continued with a sweep at the hands of the Blue Jays over the weekend, and things don’t get much easier with a three-game set in Texas starting Monday night.

Deadline pickup Jordan Montgomery has pitched well for Texas with a 3-2 record and a 3.59 ERA in eight starts; the lefty and former Yankee has plenty of experience against the Sox with 14 career starts against Boston.

Lineups

RED SOX (74-76): TBA

Pitching: RHP Kutter Crawford (6-7, 4.26 ERA)

RANGERS (82-67): TBA

Pitching: LHP Jordan Montgomery (9-11, 3.47 ERA)

Time: 8:05 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Montgomery: Bobby Dalbec 4-14, Rafael Devers 7-25, Adam Duvall 1-6, Reese McGuire 0-1, Rob Refsnyder 4-11, Trevor Story 0-2, Luis Urías 1-4, Alex Verdugo 5-25, Connor Wong 1-3

Rangers vs. Crawford: Ezequiel Duran 2-2, Robbie Grossman 0-0, Austin Hedges 0-1, Jonah Heim 1-3, Nathaniel Lowe 0-2, Corey Seager 1-2, Marcus Semien 0-4, Leody Taveras 1-2

Stat of the day: The Red Sox are hitting a league-worst .151 with runners in scoring position since Sept. 6; in that span, the Sox are 2-9.

Notes: Crawford will make the second start of his season and career against Texas. He recorded a no-decision after allowing three runs on seven hits in four innings on July 6 ... Saturday’s loss to the Blue Jays dropped the Sox under .500 for the first time since June 30 ... Boston has lost four straight games, its last five road games, and is 2-10 in its last 12 ... Rafael Devers has homered in three of his last four games, including a game-tying homer in the ninth inning Sunday, to bring his season total to 33 ... The Rangers are looking to bounce back after being swept in Cleveland over the weekend. Texas trails Houston by 1 ½ games in the AL West, but holds a one-game lead over the Mariners for the final wild-card spot ... Montgomery is 1-2 with a 3.95 ERA in 14 career starts against Boston.

