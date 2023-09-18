Red Sox embrace role of spoilers, score come-from-behind win over Rangers to stop four-game slide

“We’re trying to win the games,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said prior to Monday night’s series opener against the Rangers. “It’s not just a tryout. [The Rangers] are in the hunt.”

Yet the team recognizes a responsibility to honor the integrity of the postseason chase for those teams still in the hunt. Though the Sox have been roadkill against teams still clawing for playoff spots in the American League, that has been a function of performance rather than by design.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The final two weeks of the 2023 season represent an opportunity for the Red Sox to evaluate and develop young players. For a team that entered Monday in last place, hope lies in the future.

A depleted Sox lineup went out and did just enough to back an excellent performance by the team’s pitchers and play the role of spoiler in a 4-2 comeback win over the Rangers, the culmination of a nip-and-tuck contest in which both teams pitched well and both lineups struggled. The win snapped a four-game losing streak.

Marcus Semien offered Kutter Crawford a life lesson on the Red Sox starter’s get-me-over fastball to open the bottom of the first, belting the 91-miles-per-hour meatball into the left-field seats at Globe Life Field for a leadoff homer.

Though the homer — the 25th of the year for Semien and ninth leading off the first inning ― left Crawford in a 1-0 hole, it also seemed to help snap the righthander to attention. From that point forward, Crawford seemed to pitch with an elevated sense of purpose. After he yielded two hits to the first three batters, Crawford retired 14 straight Rangers between the first and fifth innings.

Even as Crawford mowed through the Rangers, however, it seemed for much of the night as if his one-batter lapse in the first might cost the team the game given the ongoing struggles of the offense. The threadbare Sox lineup — without Triston Casas (shoulder) for the rest of the year, and without Justin Turner (rest) and Wilyer Abreu (arm) for the series opener — offered little resistance to Texas starter Jordan Montgomery through four scoreless innings, often flailing at air as the lefthander spun curveballs.

But in the fifth inning, Bobby Dalbec lined a changeup to the opposite field down the line in right for a one-out double. Of course, runners in scoring position have been anything but a promising proposition for the Sox of late, given that they entered the game having gone 6-for-71 (.085) with runners on second and/or third in their prior seven games.

Luis Urías, however, pushed back against the pattern, lining a single to center to score Dalbec and tie the game.

The tie proved short-lived, with Crawford hitting a familiar speed bump in the sixth inning. Evan Carter smashed a ball off the warning track in center to open the inning and wound up with a triple when Ceddanne Rafaela wiped out on the dirt. Semien then laced a 2-1 cutter up the middle and through the drawn-in Red Sox infield for an RBI single, putting Texas back on top, 2-1.

While Crawford avoided any further harm and concluded the sixth inning, he has allowed six runs in 5⅓ innings (10.13 ERA) in the seven starts this year in which he’s worked into the sixth. He has never recorded an out in the seventh inning as a starter.

Despite that imperfect final note, however, the fact that Crawford delivered six solid innings — permitting two runs on four hits while striking out seven and walking none — represented a strong performance, particularly given the Red Sox’ eagerness to see their pitchers capably deliver 18 outs or more in the future. The Sox entered the contest with just 46 starts of at least six innings this year, tied for the third fewest in the majors.

However, Montgomery bested Crawford, as he allowed just one run over seven innings with eight punchouts and no walks.

Montgomery’s strong effort was undone by a Red Sox rally against reliever Will Smith (2-7) in the eighth. Urías walked and advanced to third on a Connor Wong double. After a strikeout, the Rangers intentionally walked Rafael Devers to bring Rob Refsnyder to the plate. Refsnyder spoiled the strategy by lining a two-run single to center, giving the Sox a 3-2 lead. Adam Duvall brought home the final run with a sacrifice fly to right.

The Sox bullpen made it hold up, with Josh Winckowski (4-2) getting credit for the win with a scoreless seventh, Garrett Whitlock rolling through a scoreless, six-pitch eighth inning, and Chris Martin pitching a scoreless ninth for his second save of the year and his 19th straight scoreless outing.

The Red Sox claimed their first come-from-behind victory since June 11 in a contest they trailed in the eighth inning or later.

