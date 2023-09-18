Strangely, we were denied another whacky finish in this Patriots-Dolphins rivalry

This had the makings of another one of those goofy Patriots-vs.-Dolphins finishes; like prison inmate Mark Henderson snow-plowing a spot for a game-winning field goal by the Patriots in 1982; or like the hideous Miracle-in-Miami double-lateral play that crushed the Patriots in the closing seconds of a late-season game in 2018.

After being dominated most of the night, the Patriots looked as if they might force a tie when tight end Mike Gesicki caught a Mac Jones pass and lateraled to 310-pound guard Cole Strange, who fell forward and appeared to have a first down inside the Dolphin 30 with 38 seconds left.

The Pats had life. The crowd, quiet for much of the night, went wild.

But then it was reviewed and determined that Strange didn’t make it to the first-down marker.

Ball game.

Boo.

We didn’t get to see Jones try to win it. For the second straight week, the Patriots came up short. It was similar to the frustrating finish against the Eagles at Gillette a week earlier.

So we are left empty, wondering what to make of these Patriots. Are we going to see another 15 rock fights this season? Will every game feature two teams held under 30 points?

If it’s going to be like this all year then the Celtics and Bruins can’t start training camp soon enough.

Sunday Night’s Week 2, 24-17 loss means they are now like the moribund Red Sox. Two weeks into their season, they have secured sole possession of last place in the AFC East.

Bill Belichick’s team is 0-2 for the first time in 22 years.

There was considerable local optimism coming into this game. The Patriots were competitive in their season-opening loss to the NFC champion Eagles, with multiple chances to win in the final minutes. With Jet savior Aaron Rodgers KO’d for the season, and the mighty Bills losing their opener, there seemed to be a surprise path to the playoffs for New England.

All that feel-good stuff went away Sunday as Bill O’Brien’s “new” offense made us long for the days of Matt Patricia and Joe Judge. The Patriots didn’t have an offensive play of more than 12 yards until the first minute of the fourth quarter. A couple of turnovers killed crucial drives and the Patriots couldn’t muster a real threat until they went no-huddle after falling behind, 24-10, with less than nine minutes to play.

The best moment for Patriots fans came when Mac Jones took the locals 75 yards in 3:20 to cut the margin to 24-17 on a TD run by Rhamondre Stevenson with less than six minutes to play.

We thought it was going to get even better, but the zebras and their New York conspirators decided Strange did not get the first down.

Strange indeed.

