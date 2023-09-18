‘They’re real nasty.’ Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill had strong words for Patriots fans after Sunday’s game

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill did not mince his words after waving goodbye to Patriots fans at Gillette Stadium Sunday night.
“It felt tremendous,” Hill said after Miami’s 24-17 victory. “Those fans are some of the worst fans in the NFL. And I’m going to stand on that. They’re real nasty. Some of the things that they were saying — I wouldn’t say in church.”
In 2018, Gillette Stadium permanently banned a 21-year-old fan for throwing a beer at Hill following his 75-yard touchdown. Local police also charged the fan with disorderly conduct.
Hill has returned to Gillette Stadium three times since that incident. On Sunday, he finished with five catches on nine targets for 40 yards and a touchdown.
“It felt great to wave goodbye to the fans,” Hill said. “And I’ll do it again.”
Leading up to the game, Hill expressed confidence in his ability regardless of New England’s coverage decisions. He also shared a message for any Dolphins fans planning on attending the game.
“If you guys come out, be loud and just boo the other team,” Hill said. “Call Mac Jones sorry, please. That would be great.”
