Iraq’s leader, heading to UN, pitches himself as face of change

Every other prime minister after the toppling of Saddam Hussein spent years in exile or working abroad, but Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, 53, never fled Iraq, despite Saddam’s having ordered the execution of his father and other close relatives.

He asserts that as the first Iraqi leader since the US invasion in 2003 to have spent his entire life within the country, he is better able to understand what Iraqis have been through and make changes.

BAGHDAD — When Iraq’s prime minister addresses the United Nations General Assembly in New York this week, he is hoping to persuade the world that he is the leader who can finally solve his country’s persistent problems of corruption and political instability — and make it a reliable partner for the region.

“I am a product of the institutions of the state,” al-Sudani said in a recent interview in Baghdad, “and I understand the citizens and their priorities.” He described himself as part of “a second generation” of post-Saddam politicians and said those with his background were closer to the people and understood that “the street wants a change.”

Al-Sudani’s assessment is born of 20 years of holding government jobs, from mayor to minister. During that time, he has managed to win over Iraqis of almost all political stripes, coming across as straightforward — even earnest — and pragmatic.

But he faces formidable obstacles, given the challenges confronting Iraq. Among them are global warming, the persistent and growing influence of Iran, and the entrenched system of corruption in a country where a high percentage of jobs are in government, and where applicants often must pay a bribe or have a political connection even for low-paying positions.

The 2022 election that resulted in al-Sudani’s becoming prime minister cemented the power of a coalition of Shiite Muslim parties, several of which are close to Iran and are affiliated with armed groups with links to Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guard. The Shiite party with a more nationalist identity — that of the populist cleric Muqtada al-Sadr — won the most votes in 2022 but was forced out of politics.

Al-Sudani, who is himself a Shiite Muslim, was ultimately chosen because he was acceptable to all sides, including Iraq’s Sunni and Kurdish parties, though since his election some of his Shiite political supporters have turned critical as he tries to assert his priorities.

One of al-Sudani’s main goals at the United Nations this week is to unlock more investment from Europe and the United States, as well as reinforcing efforts with Sunni Arab states to help build an infrastructure for producing natural gas. That could eventually make Iraq more energy self-sufficient and less dependent on Iran, which now supplies about 35 percent to 40 percent of Iraq’s power needs.

Western businesses have been leery of investing in Iraq because of the endemic corruption, bureaucratic hurdles, and political insecurity. Analysts who have long watched Iraq warn that some in al-Sudani’s political coalition may not support his outreach both to Western countries and Sunni Arab states.

“Sudani understands the energy problem. He understands that Iraq needs to hook up to other countries and that Iraq can’t be reliant on Iranian gas forever. But other parties that are more closely tied to Iran are not as keen on Iraq becoming more independent,” said Lahib Higel, the International Crisis Group’s analyst for Iraq.

The difficulty, said Rend al-Rahim, the president of the Washington-based Iraq Foundation, which promotes democracy and human rights in Iraq, is that so far, “Sudani is trying to steer clear of political rivalries and disputes — and this is an untenable position.”

“If he really wants to succeed,” al-Rahim said, ”he’ll have to take a stand on a number of issues,” among them corruption, resolving differences with Iraq’s Kurdish minority, and strengthening relations with Sunni Arab governments in the region.

Al-Sudani is trying to start to address young Iraqis’ frustration when they try to get government jobs by setting up a civil service council where open positions would be posted. But it is likely to be an uphill battle, in part because changes like this would undermine the corrupt patronage system that allocates government jobs by sect and party.

“I am realistic, and I would not claim that I will eliminate corruption completely,” he said in the interview. The important thing, he added, “is that there is a real will and no hesitation in holding accountable any person involved with corruption.”

The words are strong, but so far it has been hard for al-Sudani to have much impact.

Al-Sudani also plans to seek help at the United Nations for “the most important challenge of the modern era,” which he said was “the severe environmental change that causes drought and desertification.” The United Nations ranks the Middle East and North Africa as the most water-stressed regions in the world.