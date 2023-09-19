Jillian and Mariko Tamaki, special guests at this year’s Massachusetts Independent Comics Expo, on the alchemy of joint projects

In “Roaming,” their third graphic novel together, the Tamaki team tells the story of high school friends Zoe and Dani, who’ve planned their first trip from Canada to New York City. Dani’s new college friend Fiona joins them, throwing things off balance. Fiona wants to go back to the hostel for a rowdy night in; Dani fixates on her list of New York must-see sites. While figuring out the city — and each other — the trio discusses love and climate change and their developing ideas on life. In smart dialogue and beautiful illustrations, the book captures the ways in which friendships can align and shift and realign in a group of young people who are all growing into their own.

There’s something eternal about the New York story. Send three college first-years there on their first vacation abroad together, and the possibilities for conflict explode. While the awkwardness might send others running, the cousin team of Mariko and Jillian Tamaki embraces it.

“The core of all our books is interpersonal dynamics,” said Jillian Tamaki, “and the agony and ecstasy of friendship, especially female friendship. That’s a perennial theme for us.”

Though the book excavates the characters’ understated unease, the creative process was a wonderful reunion for Jillian and Mariko.

“The best collaborations are when you are truly excited to see what the other person is going to do,” said Mariko. “We’ve always been very good at going where the other person wants to go. I think that there’s a real desire, when we work together, to do the thing that is a collaboration between the two of us.”

Their joint projects, they say, provide them with the best education in comics. Mariko, who writes the scripts, thinks in sounds, while Jillian, the illustrator, sees her ideas visually. Mariko writes for television, and her attention to A and B story lines helped thread the story of Zoe and Fiona’s fling with Dani and Zoe’s ever-evolving bond. With “Roaming,” the duo set out to write something less caption-dependent than their previous books, and the story’s rich visuals animate each character’s particular, human desires.

“You have to be open to that alchemy,” said Jillian. “I make a lot of books by myself too, and it’s very lonely to be wholly responsible for the book being pretty, funny, poignant, thoughtful, meaningful, and to also be aware of the bigger context, that it exists in the world — that’s a lot of pressure.

“There is something nice about sharing that journey with somebody else. You make a book that you could not make on your own.”

Jillian and Mariko Tamaki will appear as special guests at The Massachusetts Independent Comics Expo on Sunday, Oct. 1 at noon. For full schedule, visit www.micexpo.org/schedule-2023.

Michael Colbert is a freelance writer based in Maine.