Jon Klassen, in his new book ‘The Skull,’ takes readers into the woods

“I like folktales because that is what is supposed to happen to them,” he says. “They are supposed to be changed by who is telling them.”

For his latest work, “The Skull,” he turns his talents to a slightly older age group, using a traditional Tyrolean folktale as inspiration. He first discovered the story in a library in Alaska and couldn’t get it out of his mind; when he reread it a year later, it wasn’t at all the way he remembered it.

Jon Klassen is the award-winning creator of such iconic and beloved picture books as “This Is Not My Hat” (which won the Caldecott Medal), “I Want My Hat Back,” and “The Rock from the Sky” (both No. 1 New York Times bestsellers).

Advertisement

“The Skull” is his distinctive version of the story. It features Otilla, a bold and stoic little girl who “finally” runs away from home, ending up at an abandoned house in the woods; and the unlikely bond she forms with the resident skull, who has a story all his own. The illustrations, done in Klassen’s signature muted tones, are perfectly suited to the unsettling but ultimately uplifting story, and Klassen has observed that a fearless little girl holding a skull has turned out to be “a hook” for very young kids as well as middle-grade readers.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Klassen is originally from Niagara Falls, Canada, and the Globe spoke to him at his home in Los Angeles.

Q. When did you start drawing and telling stories?

A. I remember writing and illustrating ghost stories as far back as third grade. I did it as a substitute for keeping a journal, an assignment that didn’t appeal to me because even then I was not very self-revelatory. I liked how I could write a story and reveal it through drawings. Writing and drawing went hand-in-hand and felt weird and mysterious to me. Later in life I studied animation, which wasn’t ultimately my calling, but which prepared me for the close, careful work of illustration.

Advertisement

An interior image from "The Skull." Jon Klassen

Q. Can you tell us a bit about your bookmaking process, as an artist and a writer?

A. Making a book for me is like solving a Rubik’s Cube. Everything must line up right. I do an enormous amount of preparation before I put pen to paper, both for writing and for illustrating. Everything must be in place before I begin. I set up the labyrinth, establish the parameters, the limitations, and try as best as I can to figure out what the materials in each project want to do. For me, once a project is underway, it’s like a ball rolling down a hill — hard to control and hard to stop.

Q. When you discovered the story in Alaska, were you looking for a folktale to adapt?

A. I love folktales and am always on the lookout for them, especially obscure ones. I like the organic way they change and become mangled over time. But I wouldn’t say that I was looking for one to adapt, since I’d never done that before. That happened later.

Q. Your previous books have mostly been picture books. Why did you decide to write for an older age group this time?

A. In all my books my goal is to achieve some kind of catharsis, a sense of release both for the characters and the audience. I start with the impulse that the book must help us get something off our chests and out of our systems, and I engineer it so that the story builds up and hits the hardest. In “The Skull,” Otilla gets to exorcise her demons, as well as those of her new friend, and ends up feeling secure and safe. With “The Skull,” I spent a long time trying to figure out which format would suit this story best and, after considering a range of directions, including a graphic novel, a 100-page illustrated book felt just right.

Advertisement

An interior image from "The Skull." Jon Klassen

Q. How long did “The Skull” take to complete?

A. Probably around three years in all, including my lengthy thought process. It took somewhat longer than my picture books. It was the first time I’d adapted a folktale, which involved figuring out what the story was going to be, deciding on the best format, and choosing a palette. Also, it contains a lot of narration, so I had to figure out the beats.

Q. Is there anyone or anything in particular that you look to for artistic inspiration? Are there other influences you’d like to mention?

A. I’ve been rereading William Steig’s books and admire the way he sets up deeply emotional problems and resolves them satisfactorily, even magically. I love his loose approach to magic. I also appreciate the way he respects the importance of specific moments in his work. Nothing is rushed. Oliver Jeffers inspires me because of his designer’s sensibility of having recognizable rules across all his work. I also draw inspiration from film, with two examples being Alfred Hitchcock’s “Rebecca” and Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Phantom Thread.” And I return again and again to the work of Arnold Lobel, the creator of Frog and Toad, whose imperfect union is so true to life.

Advertisement

Jon Klassen will appear at the following bookstores in the Boston area next week: An Unlikely Story (with Jeff Kinney) on Sept. 22; Brookline Booksmith on Sept. 23 (tickets are $6); and Silver Unicorn Bookstore in Acton on Sept. 24.

Betsy Groban can be reached at betsy.groban@gmail.com.