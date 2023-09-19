Vauhini Vara’s ‘This Is Salvaged’ deals in flesh and blood

Vara’s new short-story collection, “This Is Salvaged,” is something of a eulogy. It’s dedicated to the author’s sister, Krishna Dweepa Vara, who died of cancer in 2001, just a few years after graduating high school. The collection’s title is sweeping, referring to the glimmer of preservation after depletion, but its titular tale is specific to pieces of an art-installation ark salvaged after a fire.

If Vauhini Vara were to deliver a eulogy at a funeral, it would be stark, forging mountains of heartbreak with sparing, skeletal words. At the same time, it would be hilarious, peppered with quips so subtle that they linger quietly, only appreciated in hindsight.

The author of the Pulitzer Prize-finalist novel “The Immortal King Rao” confronts profound loss with a light hand, beginning with “The Irates,” a story about a grieving high-school student who works for a scam-call center after her brother dies from cancer. There, she slowly realizes she has become inured to human pain. (“This Is Salvaged” is not for the easily distressed: Cancer, a subject evidently close to the author’s heart, makes an appearance in five other stories.)

In a classic Vara-esque moment of simultaneous sorrow and hilarity, the opening story’s narrator recalls her sick brother comparing paper balls scribbled with get-well wishes she has written to testicles. “Your little sackballs, he said, your precious sackballs,” the narrator’s brother teases. “Then he died.” Vara goes on to describe his deceased body being cleaned with a washcloth, including his own “sackballs, his precious sackballs,” and soon stiffening into rigor mortis, his “lips puckered and hard and blueish.” It’s comically sad and sadly comical.

The anthology’s fascination with the scatological and fleshy echoes Ottessa Moshfegh’s writing in “Eileen”: gutsy, quite literally, and unafraid to disgust. “Sweat oozed from my skin’s folds: my armpits, the backs of my knees, my crotch,” describes the narrator of “The Irates.” “I felt wet, porous, as if the world were washing in and out of me, a nudity of the soul.” That’s the first of many nods to the nether regions, among several other mentions of the unglamorous human condition: ejecting feces, shedding blood, scratching one’s skin, and picking one’s fingernails.

While graphic, these images are far from gratuitous. If anything, they serve to illuminate the ugliness of being a person in the world — ostensibly the larger point of “This Is Salvaged,” which boldly asks: how, despite life’s indignities, do we make meaning from it?

In answering this question, Vara bucks the overwrought clichés too often wielded by her fellow Iowa Writers’ Workshop MFA graduates, cultivating a straightforward, unpretentious style that calls to mind Ernest Hemingway’s unadorned prose. “That night I wrapped myself in my sheets and closed my eyes and pretended I didn’t exist,” recalls the narrator of the opening story, limning depression with refreshing sincerity. “But in the morning, the sunlight came through my shroud and forced me awake once again. I was a living person in the world of the living.”

Notice I haven’t yet mentioned that many of the characters are Indian American, enough to classify “This Is Salvaged” as diaspora fiction, at least on bookstore shelves. But unlike other South Asian diaspora writers who too often dwell on aromatic kitchen spices and immigrant self-hatred, Vara refuses to concede to the white gaze by exoticizing her characters. Her mentions of Indian culture are far more creative, including a hilariously apt description of “aunties [who] sang loud, mournful songs” at a wake that “seemed like they were showing off.” Often, her characters’ names alone hint at their Indian heritage: characters named Swati, Karthik, Priya, and Mayuri are developed three-dimensionally beyond their ethnic background. They are alcoholics, cancer patients, outcast teenagers, and single mothers. And while they may be Indian, their stories are universal.

Snippets of “This Is Salvaged” are recycled from “The Immortal King Rao,” including references to a banana-slicing trick and “The Pirates of Penzance.” But by and large, the writing feels fresh and urgent, shapeshifting to take on a range of its dynamic characters’ perspectives. In “You Are Not Alone,” Vara assumes the persona of a young girl at an airport who “sees her own suitcase come around the carousel, but she doesn’t know what to do about it” and is resigned to watching it “go round and round.” Much like Arundhati Roy in “The God of Small Things,” who partially narrates from a young girl’s viewpoint, Vara deftly renders the wonder, perplexity, and pain of youth with the haunting simplicity of a child’s conscience.

“This Is Salvaged” is a slender collection at 180 pages, but hangs heavy with a profundity that only Vara, a master of thrifty syntax, can deliver so gracefully. Perhaps the most repetitive, drawn-out part of the collection is its epigraph, a pagelong quote from Lorrie Moore’s short story “Real Estate”:

“—in the end they’d made her laugh. Ha! Ha! Ha! Ha! Ha! …” that continues with “Ha!”s down the rest of the page.

Vara’s words, frugal and fastidious, are a window into the unholiness of modern life, prompting readers to inhabit the discomfort and embrace introspection. But even if that doesn’t happen, “This Is Salvaged” is still worth a read because in the end, true to its epigraph, Vara will make you laugh.

THIS IS SALVAGED: Stories

by Vauhini Vara

Norton, 224 pp., $26.95

Meena Venkataramanan is a freelance book critic and doctoral student in English literature at Brown University. Follow her @mvenk82.



