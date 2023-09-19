Klaviyo boosts IPO fundraising target to $557 million

At the top of the new range, the company would have a valuation of about $8.7 billion based on its fully diluted share count, according to Bloomberg News calculations.

The Boston-based company raised the price range for its IPO to $27 to $29 a share, up from $25 to $27 each, according to a filing Monday confirming an earlier report by Bloomberg News. The company and its existing shareholders plan to sell 19.2 million shares.

Marketing and data automation provider Klaviyo Inc. is elevating its target to $557 million for what is expected to be a third major US initial public offering in a week.

Advertisement

The higher target was set after online grocery delivery service Instacart on Friday raised its price range in its IPO. Instacart, which is incorporated as Maplebear Inc. and filed under that name, is seeking to raise as much as $660 million Monday at a valuation of more than $9 billion and begin trading Tuesday.

Get Innovation Beat Boston Globe tech reporters tell the story of the region's technology and innovation industry, highlighting key players, trends, and why they matter. Enter Email Sign Up

Both companies are following in the wake of SoftBank Group Corp.-owned semiconductor designer Arm Holdings Plc, which lodged the year’s biggest IPO and then rose 25 percent Thursday in its trading debut.

Like Arm and Instacart, Klaviyo has signed up cornerstone investors. BlackRock Inc. and AllianceBernstein LP have expressed interest in buying as much as $100 million of the IPO shares in aggregate, according to Klaviyo’s filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Klaviyo had net income of about $15 million on revenue of $321 million for the first six months of the year, compared with a loss of $25 million on revenue of $208 million for the same period last year, according to the filing.

Klaviyo’s investors include growth equity firm Summit Partners, e-commerce platform Shopify Inc. and the venture firm Accomplice.

The offering is being led by Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Morgan Stanley and Citigroup Inc. Klaviyo plans for its shares to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVYO.