Boston software firm Klaviyo prices stock market debut

Marketing software company Klaviyo priced its initial public offering at $30 per share on Tuesday evening, raising about $576 million, according to reports from Bloomberg and Reuters that cite sources familiar with the deal. Klaviyo has yet to confirm the pricing.

The deal values the company at $9.2 billion, with about 306 million total shares outstanding on a fully diluted basis. Klaviyo’s shares will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday morning under the ticker symbol “KVYO.”

Founded in 2012 by Andrew Bialecki and Ed Hallen to help online retailers track shoppers across emails, texts, and web visits, Klaviyo has grown quickly and reached $473 million of revenue last year, up 63 percent from 2021. In the first half of this year, revenue grew 54 percent to $321 million and the company reported a profit of $15 million.