‘The festival that stinks’ is back for its 25th year

The annual North Quabbin Garlic & Arts Festival, with the tagline “It’s the festival that stinks,” is taking place Sept. 30-Oct. 1. This year marks the 25th anniversary of celebrating the allium. Held at Forester’s Farm in Orange, about 70 miles from Boston, there will be plenty of garlicky foods to consume — garlic cheeseburgers, garlic chicken tikka masala, wood-fired pizza smothered in garlic, garlic chocolate chip cookies, garlic ice cream. “It’s also a celebration of our agricultural and artistic community and local creativity,” says co-founder Deb Habib. “And garlic is a fabulous crop to grow in the Northeast.” Habib’s husband, Ricky Baruc, a garlic farmer, and friend Jim Fountain, an artisan woodworker, first conjured up the idea of a festival as a way to promote the rural region’s natural beauty, its garlic crop, and artisan products they felt needed a wider audience. The volunteer-led event has expanded from initially less than a dozen exhibitors and 1,000 visitors to over 100 vendors — artists, growers, community organizations, food — and 8,000 attendees. Wander the fields and participate in a workshop about cultivating garlic or visit the chef demo tent; buy dozens of local farm products, like fruit shrubs from Bug Hill Farm in Ashfield and mittens and socks from Grass Hill Alpacas in Haydenville. Get a shiatsu massage and attend a guided meditation session, which you might need should you participate in the raw garlic-eating contest. There are plenty of activities for kids and stages where writers share their poetry, and local bands fill the air with jazz, indie rock, and classic country music. The two days will be ripe for puns — like garlic makes you peel good or garlic makes everything butter. In honor of the 25th anniversary, tickets are reduced to $5. 60 Chestnut Hill Road, Orange. Information and schedule available at garlicandarts.org.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND