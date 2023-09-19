For healthier rice, go purple

Jasberry Organic Superfood Rice. Lisa Zwirn

If you’re interested in boosting the healthfulness of your rice selections, i.e. eating varieties that contain more nutrients and fiber than white rice, consider adding Jasberry to your repertoire. It’s an organic, non-GMO, gluten-free whole grain, and is purported to contain 40 times more antioxidants than brown rice. And it’s purple! The rice is grown in Thailand, a variety developed through natural cross-breeding about a decade ago. Jasberry rice production is a sustainable farming effort in northeastern Thailand to yield positive financial, social, and environmental benefits for small-scale farmers. The purple rice contains important minerals, including manganese, magnesium, phosphorus, and molybdenum, and has a slightly chewy texture and grainy-grassy flavor. It comes in two forms: grains that require about 30 minutes of cooking, just as you would simmer other kinds of rice, and ready-to-eat (precooked), both plain and with coconut flakes, which you simply heat in a skillet with a few tablespoons of water or microwave until hot. Either way, Jasberry will jazz up hot and cold rice salads, grain and vegetable bowls, and pairs well with seafood and poultry. Available at Whole Foods stores and Amazon, from about $4 to $8 (for 7 oz. and 15 oz. packages, respectively). (www.jasberryusa.com)