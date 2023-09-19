New York pizza icon Joe’s is now open in Harvard Square until 3 a.m.

Greenwich Village classic Joe’s Pizza is now open at 3 Brattle St. in Harvard Square, says partner Pino Vitale.
Owner Joe Pozzuoli (who, coincidentally, was actually born in Boston) told the Globe in February that he hopes to stay in the neighborhood long term. “This is a special corner,” he says.
He describes Joe’s as a “classic New York slice: We’re tried and true, with an old-style, authentic recipe. We’re not trying to change the game. It will be identical to what we’ve been serving since 1975,” he says.
The shop will have about 30 seats, with al fresco seating in warm weather. Joe’s aims to open within the next six months. When it does, what should you order? Pozzuoli says you can’t go wrong with the classic cheese slice.
Students should be satisfied: The place is open late. Visit Sunday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 2 a.m., and Thursday through Saturday until 3 a.m.
