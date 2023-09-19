Rebecca Roth Gullo talks South End fandom, the allure of carbs, and why Watertown (and Burlington) are the next big things

We’re an adventurous group. It’s the team. We always like doing fun things. And our dough is very flexible and can do lots of yummy desserts: pastries, breads, and whatnot.

Diehard South Ender Rebecca Roth Gullo, 46, is best known for her neighborhood restaurants: The Gallows (RIP), Banyan Bar + Refuge, Sally’s Sandwiches, and the rapidly expanding Blackbird Doughnuts (coming to Watertown and beyond very soon). This month, she also launched The Chosen Loaf, specializing in challah. As she prepared her Rosh Hashanah feast, we chatted about carbs, liquor licenses, neighborhoods on the rise, and her favorite local sub shop.

A few years ago, we started a process where we would actually make all this for ourselves because we’d have extra scrap dough. We wanted something that wasn’t fried, so we would make challah. And then my mom came in probably a year ago to do a challah-braiding class for some of the bakers. Then, our new GM of the bakery came in and said: ‘Let’s do this for real.’ And it legit turned into a business within five days. We braided challah, we tested out flavors, we came up with a logo, we trademarked the logo.

We’re kosher-style. This is not only intended for the Jewish community. Challah is a delicious, yummy, egg-based bread with some sweetness to it, and you can eat it year-round.

What makes good challah?

It’s very similar to what we do with doughnuts. These are low-processed — we say, ‘Braided with love; raised to perfection.’ If you buy [doughnuts] from big chains, there are no identifiable ingredients in them. You can see that there are 50 ingredients. With our challah, like our doughnuts, there are six ingredients. Same thing. So these are low-processed, delicious, perishable carbohydrates.

I love carbs.

Everyone loves carbs. They’re friends of ours, and you eat them reasonably, and you have a good time. Whether you have challah fresh or toasted, or you make French toast or you make a bread pudding out of it, nobody’s going to be unhappy.

You have a new Blackbird coming up, too.

We’re about to open our seventh-slash-eighth Blackbird. It’s really our seventh actual brick-and-mortar. We did a pop-up for one year, but this will be our official seventh store in Watertown in Arsenal Yards. And we’re super-excited, because it will be our third outlet outside of Boston. Arsenal is cool; it’s exploding.

I used to go to the Arsenal Mall when I was a kid. And you weren’t supposed to go there! That’s not where the kids went! But we all went. Now your parents will be actually psyched that you can go to Arsenal because it’s beautiful. There’s shopping, there’s eating.

We have a takeout window at that location and a full coffee program. And then we have two more in the works, and then we’re moving outside of Boston. So that’s really the exciting thing. We’ve got plans to grow and to make this more of a national brand.

And what can you say about that?

I can say that our first stores are going to be happening on the East Coast, and then we will be in college towns all over the country.

Let’s talk about some bigger-picture, opinionated food stuff. What’s your take on the Boston restaurant scene right now? The good, the bad, ugly.

I’m encouraged by the massive amounts of new restaurants opening. I think it’s wild. I’m wowed by it. I can’t actually imagine these people who are starting in this moment when we’re just getting out of this tumultuous time. I applaud them for being so unbelievably ballsy. That’s how it feels to me, to come through a pandemic and see these people who’ve never owned restaurants starting new ones. So I love that. I think it’s really cool.

I think the other thing that’s cool in Boston is that other cities and other restaurateurs are coming to invest in our city, showing that we’re an interesting and diverse populace that likes good food. Other people are willing to invest in us. I like that, too.

And I think that there’s a huge opportunity for our current administration to remember that restaurants and small-business owners are the lifeblood of our city. There should be lots of positive focus on restaurants, and on anyone in food service: restaurants, bakeries, coffee shops. We should do everything we can to continue to allow them to flourish because it allows greater visibility and more fun in our city. Our city has to be fun. And you get it from food and drink, and doughnuts and pizza. The administration needs to get behind it, and to continue to support it.





Which restaurants are exciting to you right now?

I love Tom Schlesinger-Guidelli. I’m excited that he’s opening up a restaurant [Hook + Line, opening in the Seaport this fall]. I like anything that Mike Shaw [Lincoln Tavern; Loco] does. He’s just fun and funny and has an irreverent feel about the city. I like people who are not necessarily quote unquote “old guard” but who just continue to work hard, hustle, and support their staff, which is the most critical thing I view in this industry. I like both of those dudes a lot; I like what they’re doing.

What style of food do you wish Boston had more of?

I wish that we had hyper-focused cuisine. And we will not have hyper-focused cuisine until we do away with these very antiquated liquor license laws. I own liquor licenses! I shouldn’t be promoting the change in the liquor license law. But I think you need to.

Someone could say that they only want to specialize, let’s say, in Sicilian food or only in a specific area of Asia, but you need liquor to just enjoy the experience and provide a fun, hospitable environment. We have the ability to have small, cool spaces. That’s what we need.

What’s wrong with the liquor license situation, in your words? People reading this might not understand what the issue is.

So liquor licenses are inherently restricted as a result of laws that were created, I think, in the ‘80s or possibly earlier than that. They make it prohibitively expensive for operators to have hard liquor. You have to buy them. So you either buy them on the open market, and they cost between $400,000 to $500,000 at the moment. And, if you can’t afford one, the city does have a lottery system that offers a specific amount every year, but the amount of liquor licenses in the city are capped.

My feeling is: If your neighbor does well, you do well. So if 10 restaurants open up in a neighborhood, and they all have liquor, I actually think that you will get 10 times the amount of guests to that neighborhood. I do not think it’s going to take away from anyone.

So what’s the problem?

It goes back to antiquated laws. I mean, they just cap it. I also think that liquor licenses have historically been considered bonds, so restaurateurs will use them as a bond with a bank to get money as a loan. And so you have to figure out some way of, I would imagine, giving the value back to the people who paid for them, but at the same time, I’m sure you’ll make the money over and over and over again, if you have support and you have a vibrant new neighborhood that pops up because there are tons of restaurants. Neighborhoods are bound by restaurants.

What neighborhoods do you like? I know you live in the South End.

I will always live in the South End. I’ve only lived in the South End. I’ve lived in the South End since 2004.

What other areas are you excited about?

If you’re talking about Boston, I’m through-and through a South Ender. I think that it is the coolest, most diverse, most interesting — because it’s also gigantic. It’s a huge neighborhood with every single type of person and population.

I’m also fascinated with Watertown. I’m beyond fascinated with Burlington. There’s something happening in Burlington. Burlington is hopping.

I’m in Arlington, and Burlington is where we eat now. And you’re talking to someone who grew up going to the Burlington Mall and working at Filene’s in 1996! You grew up in Brookline. What restaurants do you remember going to as a kid? Any fun eating memories?

We would go to Chef Chang’s House. Dining when I was a kid was a once-a-quarter or twice-a-year thing. You did not go out. It was for special occasions. So Chef Chang’s was high on the list. We’d get the Peking duck, hot and sour soup, and Peking ravioli. I loved Chef Chang’s more than anything.

Then there was Tony’s Italian Villa. That was on Route 9. And Fontaine’s, the fried chicken place in Dedham or West Roxbury. There was a huge bird, and the guy had a Jaguar that he kept parked out front.

I went to two fancy restaurants as a kid. I remember going to St. Cloud in the South End. And I also remember eating at Rowes Wharf once. I remember eating at Rowes Wharf and having the first grape tomato I’d ever had in my life. It changed my perspective on everything.

What made you want to get into food? Was it the tomato?

My parents always cooked. Both of them cooked every night. My mother usually cooked during the week and my dad on the weekends. We had an indoor charcoal grill as kids; it was a serious commercial kitchen, essentially. And my parents always cooked interesting food. We had tons of Indian, Vietnamese — every type of food you can imagine.

My dad was out of school for one year when he was six. That would have been 1949. He cooked with his mother every single day. And then my father taught my mother how to cook, when they were residents in New Haven. And they used to get these Bon Appétit cards that were different recipes from international tiny paperback cookbooks. They would challenge themselves to cook food. My dad taught my mom how to cook, and they’ve loved cooking ever since.

I had a very classic trajectory. I was a government major in college: I worked for government agencies, I worked with Ted Kennedy, I worked for Mayor Bloomberg. But I realized that cooking and food is a very intellectual pursuit and a very passionate pursuit. Bringing people together over food challenges them in ways that they may not otherwise know, and it is the ultimate social thing. It’s both quantitative and qualitative. You can do everything within a restaurant or within a bakery, and you have to work harder than you can imagine, and you get immediate results, whether they’re positive or negative. But you see the fruits of your efforts immediately.

A few quick questions before I let you go: Favorite local place in the South End for takeout?

Billy’s Sub Shop. I go twice a week. I typically get a Greek salad with tuna on the side, but their steak tips are crazy. Their turkey dinner is outrageous. Anything Billy’s makes, I love.

Favorite snack?

Trader Joe’s Everything but the Bagel crackers. I could eat sit down and easily eat an an entire box of those.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her @kcbaskin.