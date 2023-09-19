Recipe: Break the Yom Kippur fast with Jacques Pépin’s mother’s easy cheese souffle

6. Set the dish on the baking sheet. Bake for 30 to 35 minutes, or until the souffle is puffed and golden brown. Serve immediately.

Serves 4

French chef Jacques Pépin's mother made this souffle for his father when they married. It begins with a classic béchamel (white) sauce but then takes a turn. Instead of separating the eggs, adding the yolks to the sauce and beating the whites separately to fold in later, the eggs go in all at once. It's more streamed this way and puffs nicely, though not quite as dramatically as a whipped egg white version. Bake it in a shallow dish that has been buttered and dusted with grated Parmesan. It's ideal for the break fast meal at the end of Yom Kippur. You can make the entire dish and refrigerate it for several hours, then bring it to room temperature before baking. Pépin's maman invented the unusual technique because she didn't know how to make a souffle when she was a bride. She asked a friend who told her she needed to make a béchamel sauce and add eggs and cheese. The friend said nothing about beating the whites separately. But when his mother beat the eggs into the béchamel without separating them, the souffle puffed. The indefatigable 87-year-old Pépin, who puts out cooking videos every week, has just written "Jacques Pépin Cooking My Way: Recipes and Techniques for Economical Cooking," published next week.

Butter (for the dish) 4 tablespoons freshly grated Parmesan cheese 6 tablespoons unsalted butter 6 tablespoons flour 2 cups cold whole milk ½ teaspoon salt ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper 6 eggs, lightly beaten 2½ cups grated Swiss cheese, preferably Gruyere (6 ounces) 3 tablespoons chopped fresh chives

1. Set the oven at 400 degrees. Butter a gratin dish (about 12 inches long, 6-cup capacity). Sprinkle the dish with 2 tablespoons of the Parmesan cheese. Have on hand a rimmed baking sheet lined with parchment paper.

2. In a saucepan over medium heat, melt the butter, whisk in the flour, and continue whisking for 10 seconds until it is blended. Add the milk and whisk constantly until the mixture comes to a boil. Lower the heat and let it bubble steadily for 20 seconds.

3. Add the salt and pepper. Remove from the heat and leave to cool for 10 minutes.

4. Whisk the eggs into the white sauce. Use a rubber spatula to stir in the cheese and chives. Pour into the baking dish. Sprinkle the top with the remaining 2 tablespoons Parmesan cheese.

5. You can refrigerate the dish for several hours at this point.