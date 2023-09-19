Recipe: These egg sandwiches, similar to French toast, are overwhelmingly popular on social media

5. Slide the bread slices onto a plate, keeping them together in one piece. Top the cheese with 1 slice of tomato, a handful of arugula, 1/4 of the avocado slices, hot sauce, and a pinch each of salt and pepper. Spoon on basil mayonnaise. Fold the other side of bread over. Cut the sandwich in half. Cook the remaining eggs and bread in the same way to make 4 sandwiches.

With so many of us on the go in the mornings, egg sandwiches have gained overwhelming popularity. There are endless variations. Right now, this method is all over on social media. It's sort of like making French toast, except you don't soak the bread in the eggs first. Instead, you pour lightly beaten eggs into a nonstick skillet, then set a slice of bread in the egg to one side of the pan. Turn it immediately and do the same with another slice of bread. The bread slices at this point are sitting side-by-side, lined up because they're going to become a sandwich in a minute. Then you melt cheese on one side and finally load the sandwich with tomato, arugula, avocado, and basil mayo before folding the sides together. Make the sandwiches one by one unless you have two skillets. The soft, creamy sandwiches are especially nice at the beginning of the day, and also superb as a quick dinner.

Makes 4

MAYONNAISE

¼ cup mayonnaise 1 clove garlic, coarsely chopped ½ cup fresh basil leaves ½ teaspoon lemon juice, or more to taste ½ teaspoon water, or more if needed

1. In a food processor, combine the mayonnaise, garlic, basil, lemon juice, and 1 or 2 drops of water. You can also use an immersion blender in a bowl.

2. Pulse the mixture until mostly smooth, adding another drop or two of water, if needed. Taste for seasoning and add more lemon juice, if you like.

SANDWICH

8 eggs 4 tablespoons butter 8 small slices white bread 4 slices cheese, such as mozzarella 1 medium tomato, cored and cut into 4 slices 1 cup baby arugula 1 ripe avocado, halved, pitted, skinned, and thinly sliced Dash of liquid hot sauce Salt and black pepper, to taste

1. Have on hand an 8-inch nonstick skillet.

2. Crack 2 eggs into a small bowl and beat lightly with a fork.

3. In the skillet over medium heat, heat 1 tablespoon of the butter. When the butter is melted and bubbling, add the eggs. Quickly set 1 piece of bread into the eggs on one side of the skillet. Immediately turn it over and keep it on that side. Repeat with another slice of bread, placing it on the other side of the pan.

4. Cook the eggs for 2 to 3 minutes or until they are set but not dry. With a thin spatula, flip the entire contents of the pan in one piece (the slices are sitting side-by-side) so the uncooked eggy part of the bread is now facing down and the cooked egg is facing up. Place 1 slice of cheese on 1 slice of bread. Cover the pan with a lid. Cook for 2 minutes, or until the egg is cooked and the cheese is melted.