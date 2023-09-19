Animal Rescue League of Boston investigating after extremely emaciated dog found in Dorchester

The score “represents the highest level of emaciation with ribs, lumbar vertebrae, pelvic bones and all bony prominences evident from a distance, no discernible body fat and obvious loss of muscle mass,” the statement said.

One-year-old Dobby was taken to the organization’s Animal Care and Adoption Center, where a veterinarian determined he had a “extreme level of emaciation,” scoring just one on a 9-point body condition score, the ARL said in a statement.

Authorities are investigating after a stray dog was found extremely emaciated last month in the area of Franklin Park in Dorchester, according to the Animal Rescue League of Boston .

Dobby’s fur was also urine-stained, and he suffered from mild dental disease, the statement said. He also had a number of pressure sores, indicating that he had been kept confined to a small space.

He weighed 37 pounds and was placed on a refeeding plan. He initially lost more weight, but has since started gaining weight and is continuing to make progress, the statement said.

“Despite his condition, Dobby knows he is in a safe and caring environment and personifies resilience as has been incredibly friendly and receptive to attention from ARL staff,” the statement said.

While Dobby will be heading to foster care, he is not currently available for adoption due to his condition, the statement said.

Anyone with information about Dobby or his case should call (617) 426-9170 x110 or email cruelty@arlboston.org.

