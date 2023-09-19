Authorities search for missing 11-year-old boy with Autism in Chelsea

Susant Thapa went missing from his home on Washington Street at around 2 p.m., State Police said in a statement. He is non-verbal and is described as having dark hair and medium skin tone.

He stands about 4-feet tall, Chelsea police said on X.

He was last seen near a T stop at Garfield and Sagamore avenues at 3:40 p.m. wearing a navy blue shirt with white letters and blue Adidas pants with stripes, State Police said.

“Susant is drawn to pools and may enter yards of properties that have pools,” State Police said. “Members of the public in Chelsea and immediate surrounding cities should check their pools and make sure there is no access to them.”

Anyone who sees Susant should call 911 immediately, State Police said.

