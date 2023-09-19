Delta flight possibly struck by lightning while en route to Boston, airline says

A Delta flight may have been struck by lightning on Monday night on its way to Boston but landed safely at Logan International Airport, according to the airline.

“Delta flight 2346 traveling from Chicago to Boston landed safely without incident following a potential lightning strike on arrival into” Boston, a Delta spokesperson said in a statement. “As safety is always Delta’s top priority, the aircraft is being taken out of service for evaluation in line with our typical procedures.”

The Airbus A220 plane, carrying 85 customers, landed in Boston just before midnight, Delta said. No injuries were reported.