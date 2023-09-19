Chelmsford wildlife rescue gets a break from the town

Newhouse Wildlife Rescue may continue regular operations now that the town of Chelmsford has rescinded its previous zoning violation notice requiring the relocation of several animal enclosures that do not adhere to the 10-foot setback stipulated in the town charter.

Chelmsford Building Commissioner Jose Negron shared his decision in a letter dated Sept. 14 to Attorney Melissa Robbins, a partner at Farrell & Robbins in Westford who is representing rescue founder Jane Newhouse, pro bono.

Robbins had petitioned for the reversal based on the Dover Amendment, the common name for Massachusetts General Law Chapter 40A, Section 3, which exempts agricultural, religious, and educational uses from certain zoning restrictions.