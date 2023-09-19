2 construction workers injured while installing granite curb in Concord

Two construction workers were injured in Concord Tuesday morning when they were struck by construction equipment as they installed granite curbing, officials said.

Concord firefighters were dispatched to the Elm Street area about 11:15 a.m. in response to a report of a construction accident, the fire department said in a statement.

Firefighters arrived and found the injured workers, who were treated at the scene and then taken by ambulance to Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, according to the statement, which did not identify the workers.