Police ask for public’s help to solve shooting that wounded five people in Dorchester

There have been no arrests. Boyle urged anyone with information about the shooting to contact “the Homicide Unit [617-343-4470] or CrimeStoppers [800-494-TIPS].”

One of the victims, a 15-year-old girl, has life-threatening injuries, said Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a police department spokesman. Three adults and an 11-year-old boy sustained injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police in Boston are asking the public for help in solving a shooting outside a Dorchester housing development Sunday that wounded five people, including two children.

The shootings happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday during a large outdoor gathering on Ames Street, directly south of Harambee Park. Police found 15 spent shell casings at the scene, according to officials and Broadcastify recordings of the shooting.

On Sunday, Police Commissioner Michael Cox told reporters “we need the public’s help and support on this as we canvass the area and look for evidence.”

“We ask the public, particularly people in this area, if you’ve seen something or saw anything unusual or cars in the area, please let us know,” he said.

The five victims were taken to four hospitals: Boston Medical Center, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, and Boston Children’s Hospital.

The violence Sunday was the second shooting in Boston involving multiple victims since Aug. 26, when eight people were shot and wounded during the J’Ouvert celebration in Dorchester. Four people have pleaded not guilty in connection with the investigation.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. Mike Bello of the Globe staff contributed to this report.





