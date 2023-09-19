Powerball ticket sold in Dorchester hits for $1 million

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing currently sits at an estimated $672 million, with a “cash option” of roughly $320.5 million, the lottery said.

The ticket was sold at Supreme Liquors located at 506 Geneva Ave., the lottery said in a statement.

A Powerball ticket sold at a Dorchester store hit for $1 million during Monday’s drawing, according to State Lottery officials.

“Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing will be the twenty-seventh since the jackpot was last hit July 19, when a $1.08 billion jackpot was won on a ticket sold in California,” the statement said.

Forty-five states participate in Powerball, officials said. But Mass. residents also have an opportunity Wednesday to get lucky playing another game closer to home.

Advertisement

“The Megabucks Doubler jackpot for Wednesday night’s drawing is an estimated $10.5 million, with a cash option of $7.07 million,” the statement said. “This is the game’s largest jackpot since September 10, 2022, when a record $16.35 million jackpot was won on a ticket sold in Ware. Megabucks Doubler tickets are $1 each and are only available in Massachusetts.”

Doubler ducats for the next drawing can be purchased until 9 p.m. Wednesday, according to the statement.

“Megabucks Doubler drawings are held every Wednesday and Saturday at 9 p.m.,” the statement said.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.